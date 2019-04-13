Media consultant’s home invaded, robbed—intruder confronts wife, phone traced to Albouystown

“Time to rethink my security after feeling safe and comfortable in my neighbourhood for 20 years,” said media personality and C.E.O. of Tagman Media, Troy Alex Graham.

Speaking from his South Ruimveldt home hours after it was robbed yesterday around 3 a.m, he said that he feels more vulnerable awake after the ordeal when calls to 911 went unanswered for over two hours.

Graham said that he was forced to make a Facebook post for assistance from an old laptop secluded in the house.

The intruder gained entry through an emergency window about 18 feet from ground level and only accessible by a ladder.

Graham explained that his Air Conditioner contractor is currently doing some work at the house and two workmen were on duty at the property.

When asked, the contractor who was there during the wake of the robbery, said that while one of the men has been with him for seven months, the other came on board only a month now.

Graham said that he felt uncomfortable around the most recent employee but took it for nothing. Three expensive laptops, a quantity of smart phones and the businessman’s wallet with all his bank cards were stolen.

The thief knew his way around the house and while the family was asleep he took every item from where they were stored without ransacking the place. Mrs. Graham was awaken by the masked bandit and told not to make a sound after he ventured into her room.

Her description of his built convinced Graham of the workman he suspects. Graham said he fell asleep downstairs watching a series and had no clue what happened until his wife came shouting that thieves were in the house.

In an attempt to trace the stolen phone via his Google account, Graham found a location in James street, Albouystown which was relayed to the police.

He was forced to swiftly wipe the phones as a result of the sensitive information stored in them. There are no CCTV on the property but there are a few security devices on the lower windows of the house. The businessman said that even after the police came he never got that sense of confidence.