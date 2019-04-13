Jumbo Jet Triple Crown final legFive overseas horses to arrive next week

The Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee (JJTRC) will complete the first Triple Crown horseracing event to be contested in Guyana on Easter Sunday (April 21) at the Port Mourant Turf Club in Corentyne, Berbice and a release from the Chairman of the organising committee, Nasrudeen Mohamed Jr., has indicated that there will be five surprise overseas entries for the final showdown.

Three of the horses are Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) bred, one a USA bred and the other a Jamaican bred.

In a release to this publication, Mohamed noted that the JJTRC always look to do something special for the turfites and this Triple Crown event, which provides a bonus of $500,000 for whichever horse can complete three consecutive victories, is already a treat, and come this Easter, the mare Valentina, in the three-year-old Guyana Bred category, will be the only animal in the running for the Triple Crown bonus.

More importantly, a rematch between Lucky Star; the unprecedented winner of the second leg’s feature race, which was jockeyed by 18-year-old sensation Marvin Appadu, and Vera’s Finally of the Jumbo Jet Racing Stables will be feature event for the turfites.

The feature race on Easter Sunday will attract a total prize purse amounting to almost $2million with the winner of that C Class and lower race pocketing $1million.

The winner of the three-year-old Guyana bred race which Valentina will be looking to complete her triple crown in, will pocket $400,000, the F Class winner; $350,000, H Class; $300,000, I Class; $250,000, J class; $230,000, K Class; $220,000, L Class; $200,000, L Class and lower; $140,000.