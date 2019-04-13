Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward CupWho will survive Round of 16 action tomorrow?

Who will survive Round of 16 action in the Hamilton Green Cup Inter Ward/Village 9-a-side Knockout football tournament will be known tomorrow when play resumes at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground.

Action starts at 15:00hrs and Coordinator Lennox Arthur, the former National Football player and Coach, is asking all teams to be at the venue by 14:00hrs to ensure that there is a prompt start to the day’s proceedings.

In the opening encounter, Timehri take on the red hot Bourda Blues and this clash promises end to end action.

Timehri will be led by Owen Denny, Prince Forde and Kevin Sobers, while Deon Alfred, Lennox Cort and Marcus Wilson will spearhead the Blues quest to advance.

The Tyrone Khan led Soesdyke then match strides with Sophia and this too have the hallmark of a sizzling encounter.

Khan will be supported by Roger Dey, Dwayne Barker and Delon Smith, while Sophia chances of progressing will depend on the services of the Smith’s siblings Peter, Simon and Ernie.

The Charlestown versus Mocha affair is a virtual final in itself with some of the country’s top players on show.

Jamal Cozier, Devon Charles, Keiron Solomon and Jermin Junor will be the key to Charlestown’s pursuit of victory, while Dorville and Orville Stewart along with Kevin Gordon and Rollett Smith will lead the charge for Mocha.

Another game of interest is the one between hosts Den Amstel Backstreet and De Kindren.

Delon Lanferman, Kevyn Murray and Kobe Kingston will be the players to watch for Den Amstel, while Junior Benn and Steffon Coleman will lead the attack for De Kindren.

The other fixtures are as follows: Mahaica vs Lilliendaal, Goed Fortuin vs. Bagotsville, Pouderoyen vs. Sara Lodge and Uitvlugt vs. Zeelugt.

The teams will be battling for a chance to claim the John Fernandes $300,000 first prize and Prime Minister trophy along with hampers from Ricks and Sari. The second placed team will take away the Courtney Benn sponsored $100,000, third $60,000 put up by Techno mills and fourth $40,000 donated by Ready Mix along with the respective trophies. All the trophies have been sponsored by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo.

Also at stake are the individual rewards for the Most Goals/MVP who will take home a Dinette Chair from China Trading and a Lazy Boy chair from AH&L Kissoon, along with the Best Goalkeeper who will claim the Minister of Natural Resources trophy.

Among the sponsors so far are Techno mills, Ready mix, Sataur Gafoor, EC Veira, BEV Enterprises, BK International, IPA, New Thriving, Ricks and Sari, E-Networks, Star Computers, NAMILCO, Cummings Electrical, National Sports Commission, Star Entertainment, Alfro Alphonso, the Guyana Police Force, Ministry of State, Prime Minister and Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Soesdyke’s Khan leads the goalscoring column with 2 goals, while Alfred, Bobb and Harvey, all have 1.