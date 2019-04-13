GRA announces new procedures for faster importation of food, drugs

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced new procedures that it says will see drugs and perishable foods being imported are cleared within hours.

“Goods being monitored by the Government Analyst-Food and Drugs Department (GA-FDD) will be prioritized for faster processing and clearance so that consignments of food and drugs are not delayed or detained,” GRA said in a notice published yesterday in Kaieteur News.

GRA says it is now in partnership with the GA-FDD to develop a number of measures to fast-track processing.

“Importers of commercial food items and drugs being monitored by the GA-FDD are required to present the original and copy of the free sale certificate (and any other document requested) to the GA-FDD before the arrival of the goods,” GRA explained as one of the measures.

“The GA-FDD will stamp both original and copy and return the copy to the importer and broker to upload as an attached document in the ASYCUDA World.”

According to the authority, when the e-SAD (Electronic Single Administrative Documents) is being processed and the copy is verified by the representative of the GA-FDD, the release of the shipment is done either immediately or within the space of one day or half day.

“GRA will also be facilitating the releases of samples using controlled procedures as requested by the GA-FDD. These releases will be done in the presence of the importers.”

There have been growing complaints in the recent years of the sloth at GRA to release documents to process drugs and food, both which are perishable.