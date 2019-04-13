Latest update April 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GRA announces new procedures for faster importation of food, drugs

Apr 13, 2019 News 0

GRA says it has developed measures to speed up processing of drugs and food being imported to Guyana.

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has announced new procedures that it says will see drugs and perishable foods being imported are cleared within hours.
“Goods being monitored by the Government Analyst-Food and Drugs Department (GA-FDD) will be prioritized for faster processing and clearance so that consignments of food and drugs are not delayed or detained,” GRA said in a notice published yesterday in Kaieteur News.
GRA says it is now in partnership with the GA-FDD to develop a number of measures to fast-track processing.
“Importers of commercial food items and drugs being monitored by the GA-FDD are required to present the original and copy of the free sale certificate (and any other document requested) to the GA-FDD before the arrival of the goods,” GRA explained as one of the measures.
“The GA-FDD will stamp both original and copy and return the copy to the importer and broker to upload as an attached document in the ASYCUDA World.”
According to the authority, when the e-SAD (Electronic Single Administrative Documents) is being processed and the copy is verified by the representative of the GA-FDD, the release of the shipment is done either immediately or within the space of one day or half day.
“GRA will also be facilitating the releases of samples using controlled procedures as requested by the GA-FDD. These releases will be done in the presence of the importers.”
There have been growing complaints in the recent years of the sloth at GRA to release documents to process drugs and food, both which are perishable.

 

More in this category

Sports

Pan American games boxing qualifiers“Allicock could’ve easily won gold”- Terrence Poole

Pan American games boxing qualifiers“Allicock could’ve easily won...

Apr 13, 2019

Guyana’s contingent that participated in the American Boxing Confederation’s (AMBC) Pan American games 2019 qualifiers in Nicaragua earlier this month, returned home, yesterday. Kaieteur Sport...
Read More
Q/F Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20 cricketLeitch, Browne’s century feature in 118-run stand as ‘A’ beat ‘B’PG upset HQ book other semi-final spot

Q/F Police Commissioner B/Day Inter-Division T20...

Apr 13, 2019

Milo Schools’ football tournamentFinal kicks off 19:00hrs tomorrow night

Milo Schools’ football tournamentFinal kicks...

Apr 13, 2019

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward CupWho will survive Round of 16 action tomorrow?

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward CupWho will...

Apr 13, 2019

Bartica Regatta MotocrossBLB racing team revving for next weekend’s showdown

Bartica Regatta MotocrossBLB racing team revving...

Apr 13, 2019

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown final legFive overseas horses to arrive next week

Jumbo Jet Triple Crown final legFive overseas...

Apr 13, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Our dysfunctional Guyana

      The institutions which the British left were flawed but they were functional. These institutions upheld and protected... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]