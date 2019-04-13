Contractors must demand feedback for failed bids-Tender Board Head

If a contractor is unsuccessful with a bid, then he or she has the right to ask for feedback in this regard says head of the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), Berkley Wickham.

During a recent interview with Kaieteur News, Wickham said that feedback is normally provided to the contractors regarding the factors that led to them being unsuccessful. He acknowledged however that the delivery of the feedback is not at the level it ought to be.

Wickham said, “Once NPTAB makes an award to a procuring entity, that process ends. We generally publish the award on our website as quickly as possible after it is made…Also, the procuring entity is required to not only inform the winning bidder that they are successful but also inform the losing bidders as to why they failed.”

“Sometimes contractors, if that do not get feedback from the procuring entity, are welcomed to come in to NPTAB and enquire why they failed. This is something we could do and can do.”

The NPTAB Head added, “Sometimes the contractors make silly mistakes or forget certain things or consider something as not important and leave it out.

“Sometimes they misinterpret things and what a lot of them still don’t know is that, before they submit a tender, they can seek clarification on any issue in the tender document from the procuring entity. This is something which needs to be well known.”

Wickham said that contractors have a right to seek clarification and this right, he said, is protected by the law.