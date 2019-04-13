Bartica Regatta MotocrossBLB racing team revving for next weekend’s showdown

Latest update April 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
It’s exactly one week before the Annual Motocross event speeds off at Mongrippa Hill ground in Bartica, as part of the town’s activities for the annual Regatta festivities.
And, much like the consistency of the Bartica Regatta that has been the annual marquee event in the town for decades; defending 125cc champions; BLB racing team, aim not only to defend their title but to be a force to reckon with for years to come.
In a correspondence to Kaieteur Sport, the Bartica based racing team that consists of Andrew Wong with his 2018 KTM 125cc dirt bike, Bobby Rasul ( 2019 YZ Yamaha 125cc) and Stephen Vieira (2016 YZ Yamaha 125cc), noted confidence of a repeat of their impressive showing last year.
At the 2018 Bartica Regatta Motocross event, Rasul and Vieira were tied for the champion biker accolade in the 125cc event after each of them notched one win, one second and one third place finish in their three races competed, while Wong won the third race.
News from Team BLB indicate that their machines are in prime working condition while reports from Bartica has explained that the Mongrippa Hill ground has all systems in place for keen rivalry amongst bikers from Georgetown, Essequibo and Bartica.
