$565M Solar Farm to provide Lethem with amore stable source of electricity

Latest update April 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
A one-megawatt (1 MW) solar farm valued at $565M is expected to be constructed in Lethem.
The plan for the solar farm is currently awaiting approval from the International Tender, after which the construction will commence.
The project, which “is anticipated to take a year to come into fruition,” will provide Lethem with a more stable source of electricity.
It is also expected to supplement the diesel-based electricity supply and according to Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, it is anticipated that within two and a half years, Lethem will be fully operable on renewable energy.
The establishment of the Lethem Solar Farm is part of a larger, national project to equip the Rupununi and other outlying areas, such as Mabaruma, Bartica and Mahdia, with enough access to a reliable energy source by 2020.
The government has already commissioned a 0.4MW solar farm in Mabaruma in 2018, a solar photovoltaic (PV) system is expected to be constructed in Mahdia in June of this year.
Minister Patterson told the Department of Public Information (DPI) that a loan from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) was recently approved. This loan is expected to fund the feasibility study for the establishment of $1.4Billion hydropower system, using the Moco Moco and Kumu Falls located in the Rupununi. (DPI)
Apr 13, 2019Guyana’s contingent that participated in the American Boxing Confederation’s (AMBC) Pan American games 2019 qualifiers in Nicaragua earlier this month, returned home, yesterday. Kaieteur Sport...
Apr 13, 2019
Apr 13, 2019
Apr 13, 2019
Apr 13, 2019
Apr 13, 2019
What you are about to read happened in one of the oldest countries in the world and a top nation in the European Union.... more
The institutions which the British left were flawed but they were functional. These institutions upheld and protected... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Narrow party-political ambitions frequently thwart the wider national interest in practically... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]