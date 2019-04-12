World Bank loan inked to build oil and gas capacity

Latest update April 12th, 2019 12:58 AM
Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, yesterday participated in a signing ceremony with Tahseen Khan, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean.
The occasion was the signing of a loan agreement, which will build human resource capacity, and strengthen institutional frameworks in the Oil and Gas Sector.
Minister Jordan noted the timely nature of the loan agreement. He said that it seeks to provide much needed technical assistance to the emerging Oil and Gas Sector.
Khan said that the loan agreement will aid in building the capacity of key institutions, such as the Department of Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Ministry of Finance, for prudent management of the oil revenues.
The Minister was accompanied by Dr. Gobind Ganga, Governor, Bank of Guyana, Dr. Riyad Insanally, Guyana’s Ambassador to USA and Mr. Jason Fields from the Embassy of Guyana.
Apr 12, 2019Current table toppers Western Tigers, one of only three unbeaten clubs will be going after their third win of the season when they take on new kids on the block and old rivals Santos in the...
Apr 12, 2019
Apr 12, 2019
Apr 12, 2019
Apr 12, 2019
Apr 12, 2019
AFC parliamentarian, Michael Carrington, is a personal friend. He was a friend ages before the AFC was born. “Carry”... more
The concept of conflict of interest is causing a great deal of confusion within our society. The source of this confusion... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Narrow party-political ambitions frequently thwart the wider national interest in practically... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]