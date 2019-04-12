World Bank loan inked to build oil and gas capacity

Latest update April 12th, 2019 12:58 AM

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan and World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean, Tahseen Khan.

Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, yesterday participated in a signing ceremony with Tahseen Khan, World Bank Country Director for the Caribbean.
The occasion was the signing of a loan agreement, which will build human resource capacity, and strengthen institutional frameworks in the Oil and Gas Sector.
Minister Jordan noted the timely nature of the loan agreement. He said that it seeks to provide much needed technical assistance to the emerging Oil and Gas Sector.
Khan said that the loan agreement will aid in building the capacity of key institutions, such as the Department of Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Ministry of Finance, for prudent management of the oil revenues.
The Minister was accompanied by Dr. Gobind Ganga, Governor, Bank of Guyana, Dr. Riyad Insanally, Guyana’s Ambassador to USA and Mr. Jason Fields from the Embassy of Guyana.

 

