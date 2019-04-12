Sports enthusiast supports Regal teams for Florida Cup double

Longstanding supporter of sport in Guyana and softball cricket in particular, Denesh Persaud on Wednesday joined the list of sponsors to throw their weight behind Regal cricket teams, getting ready to defend their titles in the upcoming Florida Cup.

Persaud of Ink Plus, who is particularly fond of this brand of cricket that the Regal All-Stars and Regal Masters play, said that he will support a winning team and a winning brand any day. These sentiments were echoed at a presentation ceremony on Wednesday afternoon in Georgetown to Regal Tour Manager, Divesh Ramjattan.

Persaud added, “It is not easy to send two teams overseas regularly and to win year after year. I know the challenges and want to be part of such a winning team and process.”

On accepting the donation from Persaud Jnr. on behalf of the Florida Cup double defending champions, Ramjattan expressed his gratitude and promised to represent the sponsors and the entire country with pride and distinction.

Regal Masters and Regal Allstars are the defending champions in their respective categories in the South Florida Softball Cricket League organised Florida Cup which bowls off today in Fort Lauderdale.

This year marks the 15th edition of the tournament and more than 30 teams are expected to be on show over the three days. The finals are set for Sunday at the Central Broward Regional Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.