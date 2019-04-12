Smalta/Icool U-14 Indoor Hockey League culminates today

Latest update April 12th, 2019 12:58 AM
The curtains will come down on the Smalta/Icool Under-14 Boys’ and Girls’ Indoor Hockey League, organised by the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), today at the Marian Academy Auditorium, Carifesta Avenue, with the semifinals and final of both categories.
After two months of keen rivalry among the upcoming hockey stars, defending champions Team Uzzi (boys) and Marian Academy (Girls) will have the opportunity to successfully defend their titles after not so strong finishes in the group round-robin stages.
In the first two girls’ semifinal matches that will be played simultaneously at 16:30hrs, Marian Academy will oppose Saints Hockey Club (SHC) Slayers while SHC Snipers will match sticks with Saint Joseph High School (SJHC) Divas in the other match.
The Boys’ last four games will hit off at 17:00hrs, SJHC Gladiators plays SHC Supreme in semifinal one while Team Uzzi will be pitted against SHC Scorpions. The finals of tournament will be played at 18:00hrs followed by the presentation at 18:30hrs.
