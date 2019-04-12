Relatives refute reports of West Berbice man falling off truck and dying

Relatives of the now dead John Mohamed are disputing an article carried in this publication on Wednesday. The article reported that the man met his demise by falling from his brother’s truck.

Relatives are further refuting reports that the incident occurred while the driver was returning from Rosignol, West Coast Berbice after transporting a load of sand to Cotton Tree Village.

Some are also very angry at the claims that the deceased was sitting next to a half opened door of the Canter, which contributed to him falling from the vehicle.

The brother of the deceased, Alex Ramoutar, told this publication that he had left his brother in a sober state at the side his home at Lot 25, Rosignol village around 10:30 hrs on Wednesday.

He said the brother was at that time filling up sandbags for a neighbour. The bags were destined for Cotton Tree Village.

He further stated that the driver of the canter was apparently driving at a fast pace. He had also failed to secure the Canter door, which can only be locked from outside. He noted that his brother was inside the Canter, which has no support rails of any sort for a passenger to hold onto for safety if they were travelling in the back of the vehicle.

Ramoutar said that the incident happened just 27 rods from his home, as the driver attempted to make a right turn.

He said that his brother was flung from the vehicle and landed on his head sustaining a fractured skull as a result. He added that the driver and residents ‘bundled his brother like an animal in the truck and had placed on the sandbags, jerking and bumping their way to the Fort Wellington Hospital, as he bled unchecked in the vehicle.

Mohamed was soon after transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Reports had suggested that the Canter with registration number GKK 2071 is owned by Chetram Ramoutar (a brother of the deceased). Relatives are now contending that the vehicle was not the property of any relative. Instead, it belonged to a neighbour.

The driver is said to be in police custody assisting with investigations.