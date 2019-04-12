Guyana got to know oil before it sign any contract

When Exxon announce dat it find oil in Guyana, de whole country jump up. Everybody seh dat dem gon get rich. At de same time, Trinidad get vex. Dem was de rich people in de region. Dem had oil and as Eric Williams tell Burnham dat long time ago, “Oil don’t spoil.”

Of course, Burnham tell him dat he can’t drink oil.

Now is a different story. Guyana got oil and Trinidad oil done. But dat is only part of de story. When de oil was coming, Guyana didn’t know what it had to do. When Exxon push anything at Trotty, he use to collect and go to Cabinet.

Dem boys see de result. Cabinet sign without knowing wha it signing. De next thing dem boys know is dat Exxon begin to rob Guyana blind. By de time de government ketch itself, almost everything lost to de farriners.

Old people got a saying dat one time don’t done it. Dem got odda oil blocks but de people who love dem country advising Soulja Bai. De first thing dem want de government to know is dat dem have odda oil blocks and before dem give out any, dem have to plug all dem loopholes wha de lef open when dem sign de contract wid Exxon.

Imagine if Exxon spill some oil is Guyana lef in de mix. Dem oil company dat come and sign up don’t even have an insurance policy.

De man who use to advise Soulja Bai now telling de government dat it need a team of experts and how right now Guyana don’t have no expert. He know Guyana got nuff people who read two book about oil and suddenly seh dem is expert.

But Soulja Bai got to know dat a little knowledge is a bad thing. He got to realize dat before he sign anything else everything got to be in place. Dem boys she, he should slow down de pace before he approve any odda block.

De Liza Block is a big one. All dem oil company want to jump in. Dem boys seh Soulja Bai should seh dat he tekking he time to understand everything.

Talk half and don’t sign no more oil contract.