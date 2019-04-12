Good Hope residents complain of haphazard road works

Residents of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, are complaining about allegedly haphazard works done to deteriorating roads within the area.

Yesterday enraged residents noted that workers from the Lusignan/Mon Repos Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC), attempting repairs to damaged road in the village dumped loom and mud in a carefree fashion and just left the mixture there.

Residents worry that with the May/June rains approaching the material dumped on roads will become slush that may make traversing some areas of the village almost impossible.

According to one resident, when the workers from the NDC were reprimanded, they retorted, “Is road all yuh de want fix…suh is fix we fixing it.”

Yesterday, when the NDC Overseer, Parsram Ramkissoon, was contacted he refuted the allegations of residents, declaring that loom and mud from works being done on the Mon Repos Public Road was just recently dumped in one section of the village.

He said the stuff was being used to cover potholes in the village. He described the works a temporary venture that will be rectified before the rainy season.

He said that with the NDC’s Subvention process not expected to be ready until May, the NDC has therefore resorted to the ‘temporary road fix exercise’ geared at offering some level of comfort to residents.

He added that the loom and mud would not be left in sections of the village but will be ‘spread out’ in various areas to add some comfort to road users.

Meanwhile residents informed that the Works Committee seldom visits the area to supervise works being done.