GFF Elite League Season 4 – Two more matches today at Camp Ayanganna

Current table toppers Western Tigers, one of only three unbeaten clubs will be going after their third win of the season when they take on new kids on the block and old rivals Santos in the first match of this evening’s doubled header at the GDF Ground, Camp Ayanganna.

Its action in season-four of the Guyana Football Federation Elite League and the Tigers, on 7 points along with the GDF but ahead on goal difference will hope to keep Santos in the fifth position on six points, having claimed the same amount of wins as their opponent tonight.

Western have displayed clinical finishing so far this season with eight goals in three matches (2 against) as opposed to Santos’ three and four against.

Andrew Murray will hope to continue his form against Santos this evening as the West based team goes after full points. Tonight’s feature match pits the Guyana Defence Force against Den Amstel which was wounded by Western Tigers last Friday evening at the same venue.

The West Demerara based lads will hope to have a change in fortunes but will have to come good against the confident Army which will be gunning for their third win as well in four matches which will boost their position on the points table.

The GDF is just behind Western Tigers on goal difference, both, along with Fruta Conquerors, the undefeated clubs so far. Game time is 18:30hrs and admission is $500 with children Under-12, free of charge.