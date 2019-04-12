Father, son convicted of killing over farm land at Mahaica

A father and son have been convicted for the unlawful killing of Suresh Nandkishore. The incident occurred at Handsome Tree Creek, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara in February, 2015.

The duo was both originally charged for the murder but was found guilty of separate offences yesterday. A 12-member panel of jurors found 54-year-old Sukhdeo Dharamdat guilty of murder and his son 25-year-old Eshwardat Dharamdat guilty of the lesser count of manslaughter at the High Court yesterday.

Attorneys-at-Law, Pamela De Santos, Brandon De Santos and Alanna Lall, who are representing the two men, requested a probation report prior to sentencing.

Justice Navindra Singh obliged the request and adjourned the matter until May 7 at 9:00 am for sentencing.

The two are accused of the February 3, 2015 murder of Suresh Nandkishore, at Handsome Tree Creek, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara. According to reports, Suresh Nandkishore, his father Bhopaul Nandkishore, and Brother Parmanand Nandkishore, were in the process of erecting a fence on a plot of land when a heated argument erupted between them and the Dharamdats. This led to a fight.

It was reported that the older Dharamdat, with whom the Nandkishores had a land dispute, came as they were working and appeared to have no objection. But Sukhdeo reportedly returned with his two sons, one of whom was armed with a cutlass.

The men reportedly picked up two of the posts, which were meant for the fence and began lashing the Nandkishores about their bodies. Suresh reportedly tried to walk away, but was cornered and dealt several lashes to his head, blows that cracked open his skull.

On Wednesday, Attorneys-at-Law Pamela De Santos, Brandon De Santos and Alanna Lall, urged the jury to acquit the men since the prosecution failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that their clients committed the act.

However, Prosecutor Tuanna Hardy pressed the panel to return a verdict in accordance with the evidence. The prosecutor advised the jury to disregard the evidence of Sukhdeo, who during a sworn testimony, said that he was acting in self-defence.

“It was deliberate”, Hardy noted.

Prosecutor Hardy held that the duo intended to cause grievous bodily harm to, or kill Suresh, given the length and mass of the post that was used to inflict the injuries.

According to Hardy, both Sukhdeo and his son had a motive to kill Suresh based on the evidence.

That motive, she stressed, was because there was an ongoing dispute between the two families over a plot of land. The prosecutor submitted that the defence of the two accused was riddled with inconsistencies and lies.

Thus, she asked the jury to rely on the evidence of Parmanand Nandkishore. His evidence, she said, was consistent and was in no way challenged by the defence counsel.

Parmanand had told the court that the land was owned by his great grandfather, and was later passed down to his father. He said that the land for which his family has a lease, was the subject of a dispute between the two families.

The dispute was settled in court, with his father winning rights to the land.