Computers for Children of the Slain

On Thursday, April 11, 2019 the Fallen Heroes Foundation in collaboration with Zara Realty Group of companies presented 27 computers, stabilizers and printers to the families of those who died in the line of duty.

The Commissioner’s Conference Room was garnished with warm hearts and happy faces as it was announced that those children of the slain would now benefit from yet another token of remembrance and appreciation from the Force.

President of the Foundation Rev. Dr. Murtland Raphael Massiah CCH in opening remarks, thoroughly outlined the purpose of the meeting as he sincerely expressed thanks to all gathered.

Commissioner of Police Mr. Leslie James DSS accentuated the dedication of the members of the foundation and commended the team comprising of religious and business leaders for their undying dedication.

Former Commissioner Mr. Seelall Persaud, subsequently corroborated the sentiments of the Top Cop as he further described the work of both the Foundation and the Zara Group as selfless.

In February last, the Foundation which is the brainchild of Mr. Seelall Persaud, pledged to provide those families with computers for the purpose of assisting the children with their school work.

That promise is now fulfilled through an historic collaboration between two “friends” of the Police.

Adding to the joy of the day, Zara also made donations of Computers to the Officers’ Training Centre’s Registry and ‘G’ Division Headquarters.

Information Technology Consultant of Zara Mr. Nardeo Singh, during this presentation said that they saw the need to embrace those offices, so that the good work of the Force continues and advances with the time.

Senior Vice President of Zara Realty Mr. Jay Sobhraj, further expressed a common passion for service, synonymous with that of his colleagues and the Guyana Police Force; a passion demonstrated through their dedication to bringing awareness to information and communication technology in Guyana.

In addition, the children of those nine families will be inducted in the Zara “Back to School” summer program which caters for children ages 6 to 12 and 13 to 16 years old and will cover Introduction to Computers and Microsoft Office.