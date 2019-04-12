Bounty Paper Towel & Solo Drink Hockey Leagues Twelve matches on this weekend at Saints ground

The Guyana Hockey Board (GHB) organised Bounty Paper Towel Second Division and the Solo Under-20 Division Outdoor leagues will continue this weekend with a total of 12 matches; six games each tomorrow and Sunday, in both male and female categories.

The Saint Stanislaus College (SSC) ground will play host to all the matches and the size of the Carifesta Avenue facility allows for two matches to be played simultaneously. The feature matches tomorrow will be in the second division league that hits off at 16:40hrs. The unbeaten, GCC The Sequel, plays YMCA Old Fort (OF) Aces that are coming off a 1-0 loss to Saints Hockey Club (SHC) Savages, on pitch one, while Saints Hockey Club (SHC) Shockwave will play YMCA OF Rusty on pitch two.

The first pair of games tomorrow will be in the Solo boys’ under-20 division with Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Pitbulls playing YMCA OF Generals in match one while YMCA OF Ballerz will plays SHC Storm, both at 15:00hrs.

The under-20 girls will take to the pitch in the second pair of matches that hits off at 15:50hrs, Bingo GCC Spartans will play YMCA OF Bellas on pitch one while Saints that pulled off a 2-1 win over defending champions GBTI GCC last weekend, will match sticks with GCC Her-Ricanes. Sunday’s fixtures are yet to be decided.