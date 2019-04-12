Bloomfield woman, 63, pushed off shed during home invasion

Still suffering from pains to her back and other parts of her body, 63-year-old Koomarie Bhagwandin of Lot 6 Second Street, Bloomfield Village, Corentyne, Berbice is the latest victim of an armed robbery.

According to the elderly woman via telephone, she was pushed from the shed of her home to the ground and then dragged by a masked gunman while three others ransacked the building for cash and jewellery.

The pensioner, who lives with her bedridden husband, said that it was just around 1:30 am yesterday when she was awakened by the dogs barking followed by a noise coming from the bottom flat of her two-storeyed wooden house.

The racket resulted in her peeking through her louvre window when she noticed a strange person standing on her bridge. She stated that she locked her window and went back to her room but the noise increased and she began to scream to alert her daughter who lives in the lot near her.

“Me call out for me daughter and then she start holler fuh dem neighbours but by time then dem man bin

done break in the window downstairs and jump in meh kitchen and run upstairs,” she recounted.

The pensioner disclosed that when she saw the men running up the steps, she got scared and jumped through her window and landed on the shed but the two of the perpetrators followed her and demanded that she return the same way she jumped out.

“Dem tell me jump back in the house but me bin so frighten so me refuse and then one of dem jump out and push me off the shed and me fall in meh daughter yard and leff right deh because like me jook meh back how meh fall”, she said.

According to her, it did not end there. One of the bandits also jumped from the shed and proceeded to break the fence to return her into her yard. “Dem break the fence and then drag me back in the yard and dem tek off all me jewellery me had on.

“Then dem drag me again in the house downstairs and tell me give dem the money but me tell dem me na got money; (that we are) poor people and meh husband sickly. Then dem leff”.

Bhagwandin stated that the men carted off nearly $60,000 in phone cards, which she sold and the day sales from selling beverages. This was in addition to her jewellery.

Her nine-year-old grand-daughter who stays with her was sleeping when the men barged in but she was not hurt. She added that only one of the bandits was armed with a gun while the others had nothing in hand, but were all masked. The police arrived shortly after the men escaped with the loot.

No one has been arrested but residents in the area told the police that they noticed some boys lingering around the street earlier that day along with a strange car, a police source revealed. Police are investigating.