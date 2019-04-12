20 roads in Region Ten to be completed in 2019

Several communities in Linden have benefitted from road rehabilitation projects, all funded by the 2019 budgetary allocation.

To ensure that value is obtained from the $4B allocated, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), Region Ten, is moving apace with its capital projects on both the Mackenzie and Wismar shore.

The Wisroc, Silver City and Victory Valley access roads at Wismar, along with roads at Amelia’s Ward have all been rehabilitated.

According to Regional Executive Officer, Orrin Gordon, this early start is as a result of lessons learnt from 2018, which saw approximately 38 roll-over projects.

To ensure there was no reoccurrence, the RDC is utilising auditor services, filling pertinent vacancies and

using the regional tender board so that contracts can be awarded expeditiously.

“We have learnt our lessons in 2018, and therefore, it is incumbent on us to execute very early. As we have seen,

tenders were out for at least 35 projects, 20 being capital. That means we are in a better position than we were last year when our first award was made in April.

“Having made that first award in April, it meant we were playing catch up all the time. We now can execute better, because we have begun earlier. So, there is no reason why we shouldn’t complete our capital projects before the end of the first half,” REO Gordon explained.

One of the main roads to have received the much-need upgrades is the Victory Valley access road which was in a deplorable state for many years.

Chairman of the Community Development Council (CDC), Anthony Roberts, said that the once neglected community is finally gaining attention from the authorities.

The residents, he said, are very upbeat about the development occurring. “We are grateful, we are feeling pleased, thanks to the government for answering our call in a short time,” he said.

The residents are also pleased with the quality of the work that has been put in thus far on the road.

Some 20 roads are expected to be completed this year. In addition, other roads that are expected to undergo major rehabilitation are South Amelia’s Ward access road, Blinking Corner Block 22 Road, Christianburg Front Road, Fraser Road Kara Kara, Main Street Amelia’s Ward, Central Amelia’s Ward Access Road, Powis Crescent Road, Woodpecker Lane Amelia’s Ward, Highway Boulevard Amelia’s Ward, Wisburg School Road.

Attention will not only be given to Linden, as 14 capital projects will be completed in the riverain communities primarily in the Berbice River area.

In Ituni, access roads will be completed along with the renovation of pavilions at the community’s playground. (DPI)