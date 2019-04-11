West Berbice man dies after falling off truck

A Rosignol, West Bank Berbice man, lost his life on Tuesday in a freak accident on the Cotton Tree Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

The dead man has been identified as John Mohamed, 44, of Rosignol, West Bank Berbice. He reportedly fell out of the back of a Canter truck.

The man was a bachelor who fathered no children. He lived with other family members and worked with his brother who is a businessman. At the time, Mohamed was working on the Canter which is owned by his brother.

The police are investigating the cause of the fatal incident which occurred on about 16:30 hrs.

According to reports motor Canter GKK 2071, which is owned by Chetram Ramoutar, of Lot 267 Geraldine Street, Rosignol, was being driven by 22-year-old Anwar Ghanniaoman of 46 Section A Cotton Tree, at the time of the accident.

The canter which was reportedly transporting sand from Rosignol to Cotton Tree had dropped off the Sand and was returning toward Rosignol with the deceased and two others in the back of the enclosed Canter.

The right half back door was not properly secured and as the vehicle was negotiating a turn on the Cotton Tree Public Road, the door flew open. The deceased who was sitting next to the open back door reportedly fell off the Canter and unto the road. He sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

He was picked up in an unconscious state, placed in the said Canter and rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he received emergency treatment.

He was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The driver was tested for alcohol and no trace was found.

He is in custody and the vehicle has been lodged.