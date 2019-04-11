WCC/Mike’s Pharmacy/ Trophy Stall U19Hansraj, Ramkissoon boost Good Success/SS/ SS JaguarsJadookool grabs 6 as Z’dia/MP triumph

Half centuries from Devendra Hansraj and Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon guided Good Success/ Sans Souci/ Sans Souci Jaguars to a 113-run victory over G Square Cavaliers, while Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure defeated Noitgedacht Sports Club by 52 runs when the Wakenaam Cricket Committee Mike’s Pharmacy/Trophy Stall U19 40-over tournament continued on Sunday last.

At the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Good Success/Sans Souci/SS Jaguars posted 221-6 off their reduced quota of 30 overs, batting first. Openers Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon and Mahase Ramnarine added 51 before Ramnarine, who struck four fours and one six, was lbw to pacer Mahendra Dindyal for 22. Ramkissoon, who timed the ball well, put on a further 45 with Devon Ramrattan with sensible batting. Ramrattan was caught off Toshall Surujpaul for 21, while Ramkissoon was run out for a well played 66 which contained six fours and two sixes. Devendra Hansraj further propped up the total with a robust unbeaten 70 which included six fours

and four sixes as Tikeshwar Nankoo picked up 2-26, while Dindyal and Surujpaul had one each. G Square Cavaliers never recovered

following the demise of both openers cheaply and were restricted to 108-8 in reply. Dindyal made 28, while Balram Persaud and Kumesh Sudin got 16 and 14 respectively. Diquain Clarke took two wickets.

At Zeelandia, Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure beat Noitgedacht SC by 52 runs. Batting first, Zeelandia/Maria’s Pleasure made 130-7 from their reduced 30 overs. Rickey Persaud scored 36, while Derindra Sitaram got 20 as Terrence Softley claimed 2-21 and Cleon Retemiah 2-28.

Noitgedacht SC were bowled out for 78 in reply. Andrew Binda and Fitzroy Retemiah got 13 each as Mohindar Jadookool bagged 6-8.