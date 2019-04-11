Volleyball set for this weekend at National Gymnasium

The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) is making a concerted effort to up the level and the consistency of volleyball being play in Guyana, both among males and females, however especially among the females. In so doing the GVF will be convening a two days Female National Volleyball festival on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th April at the National Gymnasium in Georgetown, commencing at 09:00 hrs.

Female teams are expected from throughout Guyana including Castrol Strikers, Vanguards, CBB, Port Mourant Females, Pakuri Warriors, Glasgow Rangers, Corriverton and Fluffy Girls.

Trophies and other incentives are at stake complements of former national Player Benie Sukra and other sponsors.

President of the GVF Levi Nedd is using the opportunity to call on other former national players to get on board and give back to the sport so that Guyana’s volleyball can return to what it was before.

The under 21 males and females teams will also be going through their paces under the guidance of Nedd and other coaches.