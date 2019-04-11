Latest update April 11th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Volleyball set for this weekend at National Gymnasium

Apr 11, 2019 Sports 0

 

The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) is making a concerted effort to up the level and the consistency of volleyball being play in Guyana, both among males and females, however especially among the females. In so doing the GVF will be convening a two days Female National Volleyball festival on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th April at the National Gymnasium in Georgetown, commencing at 09:00 hrs.
Female teams are expected from throughout Guyana including Castrol Strikers, Vanguards, CBB, Port Mourant Females, Pakuri Warriors, Glasgow Rangers, Corriverton and Fluffy Girls.
Trophies and other incentives are at stake complements of former national Player Benie Sukra and other sponsors.
President of the GVF Levi Nedd is using the opportunity to call on other former national players to get on board and give back to the sport so that Guyana’s volleyball can return to what it was before.
The under 21 males and females teams will also be going through their paces under the guidance of Nedd and other coaches.

More in this category

Sports

Demerara are GCB inter County U17 champs following narrow win over Select U15s

Demerara are GCB inter County U17 champs following narrow win over...

Apr 11, 2019

By Zaheer Mohamed Demerara were crowned champions of the Guyana Cricket board (GCB) Inter County U17 50-over tournament following a narrow two-run victory over the Select U15 side in the final round...
Read More
WCC/Mike’s Pharmacy/ Trophy Stall U19Hansraj, Ramkissoon boost Good Success/SS/ SS JaguarsJadookool grabs 6 as Z’dia/MP triumph

WCC/Mike’s Pharmacy/ Trophy Stall U19Hansraj,...

Apr 11, 2019

Good Success, Sans Souci triumph as Birbal Constructing Estb. T20 continues

Good Success, Sans Souci triumph as Birbal...

Apr 11, 2019

Stag Easter Futsal tournamentPreliminary action continues tonight

Stag Easter Futsal tournamentPreliminary action...

Apr 11, 2019

Volleyball set for this weekend at National Gymnasium

Volleyball set for this weekend at National...

Apr 11, 2019

P.K.F Barcellos, Narine & Co. Tapeball cricket tourney on this weekend

P.K.F Barcellos, Narine & Co. Tapeball...

Apr 11, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]