Stag Easter Futsal tournamentPreliminary action continues tonight

Latest update April 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
Seven group round-robin matches are on tonight in the Santos’ football club organised Stag Beer Easter Futsal tournament at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue from 20:00hrs.
Opening the action tonight will be Kingston and Norton Street followed by Fearless versus Albouystown B at 20:30hrs. At 21:00hrs, Spot Seven will match skills with Ansa McAl before Germans play Sophia in a much anticipated encounter which will be a precursor to Tiger Bay versus North East at 22:00hrs.
The penultimate class will see one of the tournament favourites; Gold is Money, being pitted against Linden’s Silver Bullets that are in a bit of form, at 22:30hrs.
Meanwhile, the feature match of the night will see Sparta Boss; the most successful small goal team in Guyana, playing Broad Street, in the match that kicks off at 23:00hrs.
During the last match night on Tuesday, four matches were contested while Benn Street were granted a walkover against Showstoppers in the feature match. In other results, Hustlers defeated Street Ballers 3-0, Young Ballers made light work of Alexander Village with a 6-1 thrashing.
Back Circle registered a 2-0 win over Melanie, while Stabroek Ballers edged Stevedore 2-1.
Apart from STAG beer, other sponsors of the event include Dynas Trading, Star Party Rental, Sonic Boom and 94.1.
The winners of the tournament will pocket $700,000.
Apr 11, 2019By Zaheer Mohamed Demerara were crowned champions of the Guyana Cricket board (GCB) Inter County U17 50-over tournament following a narrow two-run victory over the Select U15 side in the final round...
Apr 11, 2019
Apr 11, 2019
Apr 11, 2019
Apr 11, 2019
Apr 11, 2019
The more you live here you more you find this country obnoxious and surreal. The more you live here, the more the existence... more
When the President calls and offers you the job as a Minister of the government, it is often hard to decline. It... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Narrow party-political ambitions frequently thwart the wider national interest in practically... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]