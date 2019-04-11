Stag Easter Futsal tournamentPreliminary action continues tonight

Seven group round-robin matches are on tonight in the Santos’ football club organised Stag Beer Easter Futsal tournament at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue from 20:00hrs.

Opening the action tonight will be Kingston and Norton Street followed by Fearless versus Albouystown B at 20:30hrs. At 21:00hrs, Spot Seven will match skills with Ansa McAl before Germans play Sophia in a much anticipated encounter which will be a precursor to Tiger Bay versus North East at 22:00hrs.

The penultimate class will see one of the tournament favourites; Gold is Money, being pitted against Linden’s Silver Bullets that are in a bit of form, at 22:30hrs.

Meanwhile, the feature match of the night will see Sparta Boss; the most successful small goal team in Guyana, playing Broad Street, in the match that kicks off at 23:00hrs.

During the last match night on Tuesday, four matches were contested while Benn Street were granted a walkover against Showstoppers in the feature match. In other results, Hustlers defeated Street Ballers 3-0, Young Ballers made light work of Alexander Village with a 6-1 thrashing.

Back Circle registered a 2-0 win over Melanie, while Stabroek Ballers edged Stevedore 2-1.

Apart from STAG beer, other sponsors of the event include Dynas Trading, Star Party Rental, Sonic Boom and 94.1.

The winners of the tournament will pocket $700,000.