Region Four awards almost $68M in contracts-REO vows to take ‘no nonsense’ stance with contractors

Almost $68M worth of contracts was awarded to eight contractors by the Regional Executive Officer [REO] of the Demerara Mahaica Region Four administration.

The projects form part of the region’s 2019 budget for Civil Works of $507M. The major signing ceremony yesterday was witnessed by contractors, senior regional officials and staff of the region and was held in the Regional Democratic Council [RDC] boardroom at Triumph, East Coast Demerara.

The Region in its 2019 budgetary allocation saw REO Pauline Lucas successfully arguing for $601.6M. She had put forward a number of projects and programmes for the region as the administration seeks to continue the “Good Life” promise being made by President David Granger.

Armed with her stellar performance since assuming the portfolio of REO in 2015, Lucas has seen the budgetary allocation for the region continuing to increase with several new projects and programmes becoming a reality.

The eight major projects awarded yesterday were for the Construction of River View Drive, Smith Estate, Friendship, East Bank Demerara to Guyana Construction and Engineering Services to the tune of $7,411, 206.00 M; Upgrading of Supply Old School Street, Eastern Section Vereneeging, East Coast Demerara to Guyana Construction and Engineering Services to the tune of $8,848,964M; Noel Joe’s Construction Service won the award for the construction of Duplex Living Quarters at St. Cuthbert’s Primary School, Linden/Soesdyke Highway for $11,046,998M; Linton Nicholl’s Enterprise secured the contract for the Construction of Footpath Bridge Linking Buxton West Side line to Eastville Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara for $5,778,223M; the extension of Kuru Kururu Nursery School, Soesdyke-Linden Highway went to Royal Contracting Services for $11,891,759 M while SKI Construction secured the contract for Construction of RC Culvert, Western End of Josiah Street, Haslington, East Coast Demerara for $4,126, 335M.

Ski was also awarded the contract for the upgrading of Two Friend’s Dam, Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara to the tune of $11 605, 535M.

REO Lucas, in extending best wishes to the contractors, cautioned them that she will continue her 2018 trend of a “no nonsense approach” to contracts being issued by the Region.

She urged them to recognise their responsibility to the region and more particularly the residents.

She said that she wants nothing less that quality work being completed in a timely manner.

“I have no reservations in terminating contracts as if you cannot deliver what you’ve signed to, then allow someone else to do it because the region has no intention of paying for substandard work.

“I am Pauline Lucas, REO for this region, and as the accounting officer no one will allow me to be embarrassed and or disciplined for their inefficiencies because it will not be tolerated.

“For too long we see taxpayers in this country not getting what they truly deserves and as a Public officer I will do my part so that you can do your part,” a stern Lucas said.

The REO reminded the contractors that it was the level of inefficiencies and substandard work that resulted in her terminating the construction of the Supply Health Centre.

She said that if she is faced with a similar situation she will do it again.

“As long as I am the REO, things will be done at a very high standard, if you are a contractor you must be able to deliver quality work and let me say in a timely manner because many times we see contractors not taking deadlines seriously.

“Well let me say this publicly and you can quote me, it will not be tolerated. You have a contract and you are expected to provide quality work in a timely manner and I urge you to be cognisant of your contract and what is expected of you,” she asserted.

Lucas disclosed, too, that in another week about 10 more major contracts will be awarded. By the middle of May the remaining major projects or this year’s Civil works will be issued to the successful contractors. According to her, some 30 projects will make up this year’s Capital and Civil Works totalling $507 M.