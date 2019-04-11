Over 100 minibus touts arrested in crackdown-police warns of blue, green lights on vehicles

Police has warned of blue and green lights illegally on vehicles.

It has been observed that owners and drivers of motor vehicles are affixing coloured lights, blue and green, to the front of their vehicles…it is illegal and should cease forthwith, a statement said yesterday.

“Regulation 34 (1) (a) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, Chapter 51:02 states, “Every motor vehicle, the width of which does not exceed seven feet, other than a two-wheeled motorcycle not having a side car attached thereto and an invalid carriage, on any road, during the hours of darkness shall carry two lamps, each showing to the front a white light visible from a reasonable distance”.

According to the Police Traffic Department, it wishes to advise owners and drivers who are guilty of this illegal practice, to desist from affixing these lights on their vehicles or face the consequences of being prosecuted.

Meanwhile, the police are also warning that the force is getting tougher on touts.

“As the “soliciting of passengers” campaign continues, 17 more Touts were arrested and charged on April 8, last. This exercise was conducted by Sergeant 18039 Michael Ramdas and ranks of Traffic Headquarters at the route 31, 32,40,41,42,43,44,45 and 72 mini-bus parks,” the police said.

“The department continues to address the challenges commuters are currently facing at the parks.”

Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Linden Isles, was stern: “This exercise is aimed to rid the parks of all touts and as such, the public cooperation is critical. This campaign will be ongoing until the desired results are achieved; so far, over 100 touts have been arrested and charged.”