Miner who shot reputed wife remanded

Fifty-two-year-old Desmond Hamer, who allegedly shot his reputed wife, Ava Abrams, last Sunday, was remanded, yesterday, on an attempted murder charge.

Hamer was represented by attorney-at-law Crystal Lambert when he appeared in the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

Abrams, 49, a businesswoman of Lot 77 Third Avenue Bartica, was sitting in her car when the accused attacked her.

During an argument, Hamer allegedly drew his pistol and shot her on her left hand.

He is to return to court on May 2.