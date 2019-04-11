Good Success, Sans Souci triumph as Birbal Constructing Estb. T20 continues

Good Success and Sans Souci registered victories when play in the Birbal Constructing Establishment T20 tournament continued on Sunday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.

Good Success defeated Noitgedacht SC by five wickets. Batting first, Noitgedacht SC managed 98-9 with Dellon Retemiah scoring 20; Vickram Ramnarine claimed 3-9 and Imran Khan 3-14. Good Success responded with 101-5 in 14.2 overs. Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon made 34 and Gurnauth Khemraj 24. Retemiah captured 3-11.

Sans Souci beat Maria’s Pleasure by 55 runs. Sans Souci batted first and posted 206 all out in 20 overs. Wayne Osborne struck 47, while Seon Venture made 30 and Kamal Khan 23. Samuel Persaud snared 3-21; Kennard Lewis had 2-38 and Bernard

Lewis 2-41. Maria’s Pleasure replied with 151 all out in 20 overs. Kevin Hemraj scored 35, while Marsh Singh made 34 as Omal Bacon picked up 2-17 and Heera Sukram 2-30.

The competition continues on Sunday with Zeelandia hosting Maria’s Pleasure, Good Success facing Sans Souci Jaguars at 09:30hrs and G Square Cavaliers playing Noitgedacht at 13:30hrs at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.