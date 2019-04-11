Good Success, Sans Souci triumph as Birbal Constructing Estb. T20 continues

Latest update April 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
Good Success and Sans Souci registered victories when play in the Birbal Constructing Establishment T20 tournament continued on Sunday last at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.
Good Success defeated Noitgedacht SC by five wickets. Batting first, Noitgedacht SC managed 98-9 with Dellon Retemiah scoring 20; Vickram Ramnarine claimed 3-9 and Imran Khan 3-14. Good Success responded with 101-5 in 14.2 overs. Bhumeshwar Ramkissoon made 34 and Gurnauth Khemraj 24. Retemiah captured 3-11.
Sans Souci beat Maria’s Pleasure by 55 runs. Sans Souci batted first and posted 206 all out in 20 overs. Wayne Osborne struck 47, while Seon Venture made 30 and Kamal Khan 23. Samuel Persaud snared 3-21; Kennard Lewis had 2-38 and Bernard
Lewis 2-41. Maria’s Pleasure replied with 151 all out in 20 overs. Kevin Hemraj scored 35, while Marsh Singh made 34 as Omal Bacon picked up 2-17 and Heera Sukram 2-30.
The competition continues on Sunday with Zeelandia hosting Maria’s Pleasure, Good Success facing Sans Souci Jaguars at 09:30hrs and G Square Cavaliers playing Noitgedacht at 13:30hrs at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground.
Apr 11, 2019By Zaheer Mohamed Demerara were crowned champions of the Guyana Cricket board (GCB) Inter County U17 50-over tournament following a narrow two-run victory over the Select U15 side in the final round...
Apr 11, 2019
Apr 11, 2019
Apr 11, 2019
Apr 11, 2019
Apr 11, 2019
The more you live here you more you find this country obnoxious and surreal. The more you live here, the more the existence... more
When the President calls and offers you the job as a Minister of the government, it is often hard to decline. It... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Narrow party-political ambitions frequently thwart the wider national interest in practically... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]