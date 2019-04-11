Don’t approve Liza Phase Two Permit until all issues are resolved–Dr. Jan Mangal

Oil and Gas Consultant, Dr. Jan Mangal, is of the firm view that the Environmental Permit for the Liza Phase Two project should not be approved until a long list of issues has been resolved.

These include the need for all oil companies to have internationally recognized insurance policies and for the industry to be governed by a robust legislative and regulatory framework.

He made this remark, among others, during an exclusive interview with Kaieteur News recently.

The former Presidential Advisor said, “We need new legislation which is all aligned. But this cannot happen without teams of oil professionals which we do not have. And these teams cannot include the ‘experts’ popping up who have zero years experience with the major oil companies.”

He added, “We have people who went off to do a Masters, have never worked for a major oil company, but are prancing around Guyana as oil experts and consultants.

“We cannot do anything without the right people, and we do not have the right people now.”

Dr. Mangal commented that the only way Guyana has a chance to do a modicum of justice to its own interests, is by slowing the pace of ExxonMobil so as to give the country a chance to catch-up.

He emphasized that the players in government are obviously desperate to give the impression that they are in control and that Guyana is being well served. But this is not the case, the Oil Consultant said.

FURTHER DELAYS

ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), was supposed to receive its permit for the Liza Phase Two Project on or before March 1, 2019. But a few issues related to its permit are still being worked out before this can happen.

Confirming this was Head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. Vincent Adams.

He said that the Energy Department is conducting a rigorous review of the Field Development Plans (FDP) for the Phase Two Project. He reminded that the EPA has to work along with the Energy Department where these matters are concerned.

The Environmental Engineer said, “We are working together to ensure everything is in order before signing off on the permit. I wouldn’t go and sign off on the permit if their plans are not approved or if the Department is not comfortable with the development plans.”

He assured that permit would be granted once the aforementioned issue is addressed.

It was in February that the Energy Department announced that UK-based firm, Bayphase Oil and Gas Consultants, won the contract from Guyana to review the Field Development Plans (FDPs) of its client, ExxonMobil.

But prior to this, Kaieteur News had exposed that this company is not only a client of Exxon, but even some of its primary contractors working here.

In fact, Bayphase which was established in 1986 is also contracted by NEXEN, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong based China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC). CNOOC holds 25 percent interest in the Stabroek Block.

Bayphase also works for Exxon’s subcontractors which include Schlumberger and Technip FMC. (See link for full list of clients: http://www.bayphase.com/clients-list2.php)