Demerara are GCB inter County U17 champs following narrow win over Select U15s

By Zaheer Mohamed

Demerara were crowned champions of the Guyana Cricket board (GCB) Inter County U17 50-over tournament following a narrow two-run victory over the Select U15 side in the final round yesterday at Everest Cricket Club.

Led by a fluent half century from Matthew Nandu, the son of former Guyana all-rounder Arjune Nandu, Demerara posted a challenging 207 all out in 48.1 overs, batting first.

Nandu anchored the innings as he added 99 for the second wicket with Rommell Daterdeen after opener Raynaldo Mohamed was run out for one. Nandu played a number of attractive drives, mixing aggression with defence, while Daterdeen timed the ball well on both sides of the wicket as the duo kept the scorecard ticking. Daterdeen struck five fours before he was lbw to Zachary Jodah for 49 off 79 balls.

Jodah then removed Shamar Yearwood for five and Andre Seepersaud for 16 while Krsna Singh accounted for Chetram Balgobin and Rudranauth Kissoon for five and two respectively as the U15s stemmed the scoring fairly, reducing Demerara to 162-6.

The level-headed Nandu stroked 10 fours in a top score of 70 off 111 balls before he was removed by Alvin Mohabir, while Niran Bissu beefed up the total with 40 off 30 balls including four sixes. Jodah captured 3-39 and Singh 3-44; Mohabir, Mavindra Dindyal and Thaddeus Lovell had one each.

Openers Rampertab Ramnauth and Anthony Khan got the chase going with a decent 38-run stand before Khan, who struck three fours, was bowled by Seepersaud for 12 in the fifth over.

Ramnauth executed a number of handsome drives and along with Mavindra Dindyal steadied the chase nicely with a second wicket stand of 106. The duo rotated the strike nicely with sensible running between the wickets and dispatched the wayward balls whenever they were served. The pair hardly put a foot wrong as they continued to accumulate and batted with maturity that belied their age, much to the appreciation of the fans present. After hitting 11 fours off 123 balls, Rampertab was run out for a well crafted 76.

Following his dismissal, Demerara pegged back the scoring with some tidy fielding as Mohabir was run out for seven with the score on 157. Dindyal shot selection was second to none, but as the asking rate kept mounting, he attempted to loft Kissoon and was taken at mid-on for 67 which came off 104 balls and contained seven fours. With the departure of Dindyal, the U15 side failed to maintain their stranglehold on the game as Jodah was bowled by Seepersaud without scoring and Tameshwar Motiram was removed by Mohamed for 17 with two fours off 21 balls.

Lovell, perhaps batting a bit too late in the current situation, smashed one six in scoring 16 off 18 balls as the U15s who needed 15 from the final over, fell two runs short, ending on 205-6. Seepersaud had 2-31, while there was one each for Mohamed and Kissoon. Nandu was named man-of-the-match.