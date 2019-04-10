Two jail sentences for man who threatens to beat wife until she dies

A convicted abuser yesterday returned to prison as he received two jail sentences for beating his reputed wife to the head with a drinks case and threatened to continue the very act until she dies.

Fifty-year-old Roopnarine Persaud appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charges were read to him, and in a very quiet tone admitted to them.

The court heard that on April 5, last, at Barama Line, Baramita, Persaud made use of threatening language towards Brahanna Charles. On the same date and at that very location, he unlawfully and maliciously assaulted Charles.

Persaud, who was not represented by an attorney, informed the court that he is a mechanic by trade.

According to police prosecutor Arvin Moore, the parties shared a common-law-relationship and they have two children together. He went on to say that due to Persaud’s constant violent behaviour, Charles made several reports against him in which he was charged.

Persaud was also convicted in 2018 for assault causing actual bodily harm towards his reputed wife. Moreover, nine months ago the complainant left the home where she resided with Persaud and went back to live with her mother.

The prosecutor then related the facts of the charges, which stated that on the day in question about 01:32 hrs, Charles was sitting with some friends at the location mentioned in the charges when Persaud came to her.

He picked up a drinks’ case and dealt her several lashes about the head and during the ordeal, he told her that he will continue beating her until she dies.

As a result, Persaud was held by persons who were at the scene and Charles was taken to the Baramita Health Centre where she received medical attention for her injuries. It was noted that she received a laceration to the head and was bleeding profusely. The wound is said to not be life-threatening. A report was made to the police and Persaud was arrested and charged for the offences.

After listening to the prosecutor, Magistrate McLennan sentenced Persaud to 18 months for the assault and 12 months for the use of threatening language. The sentences are to run concurrently.