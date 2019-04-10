Smalta/Icool U-14 Indoor Hockey LeagueDefending champions Team Uzzi and Marian Academy reach final four

The Smalta/Icool under-14 Boys’ and Girls’ Indoor Hockey League which is organised by the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), will conclude this Friday at the Marian Academy Auditorium on Carifesta Avenue, with the semifinals and final of both categories.

After two months of keen rivalry among the upcoming hockey stars, defending champions Team Uzzi (Boys) and Marian Academy (Girls) will have the opportunity to successfully defend their titles but it may not be as straightforward as both teams finished third in their respective groups during the round-robin stage.

In the first two girls’ semifinal matches that will be played simultaneously at 16:30hrs, Marian Academy will play Saints Hockey Club (SHC) Slayers, while SHC Snipers will match sticks with Saint Joseph High School (SJHC) Divas in the other match.

The boys’ last four games will hit off at 17:00hrs, SJHC Gladiators with play SHC Supreme in semifinal one, while Team Uzzi will be pitted against SHC Scorpions.

The finals of tournament will be played at 18:00hrs followed by the presentation at 18:30hrs.