Smalta/Icool U-14 Indoor Hockey LeagueDefending champions Team Uzzi and Marian Academy reach final four

Latest update April 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Smalta/Icool under-14 Boys’ and Girls’ Indoor Hockey League which is organised by the Guyana Hockey Board (GHB), will conclude this Friday at the Marian Academy Auditorium on Carifesta Avenue, with the semifinals and final of both categories.
After two months of keen rivalry among the upcoming hockey stars, defending champions Team Uzzi (Boys) and Marian Academy (Girls) will have the opportunity to successfully defend their titles but it may not be as straightforward as both teams finished third in their respective groups during the round-robin stage.
In the first two girls’ semifinal matches that will be played simultaneously at 16:30hrs, Marian Academy will play Saints Hockey Club (SHC) Slayers, while SHC Snipers will match sticks with Saint Joseph High School (SJHC) Divas in the other match.
The boys’ last four games will hit off at 17:00hrs, SJHC Gladiators with play SHC Supreme in semifinal one, while Team Uzzi will be pitted against SHC Scorpions.
The finals of tournament will be played at 18:00hrs followed by the presentation at 18:30hrs.
Apr 10, 2019The Police in Berbice under the command of Assistant Commissioner Paul Langevine and Deputy Commander Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore are continuing to taking a proactive stance as they...
Apr 10, 2019
Apr 10, 2019
Apr 10, 2019
Apr 10, 2019
Apr 10, 2019
One of the most nationally known citizens in this country said a thing to me that, days after, caused me to think of how... more
Recently, there was a highly animated discussion in a popular watering hole in ‘Bam-Bam Alley’. The topic was whether... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Narrow party-political ambitions frequently thwart the wider national interest in practically... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]