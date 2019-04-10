Region Two schools welfare truancy campaign bears fruit

The efforts of the Department of Education, Region Two, have borne much fruit, as the entity continues to strive towards its objective of eradicating truancy and improving school attendance at all levels. According to the acting Regional Education Officer (REdO), Ms. Nicola Matthews, a truancy campaign that was recently launched by the department, has resulted in the return of at least five children to school.

During a first quarter review last week Wednesday, Ms. Matthews said that three truancy campaigns were conducted over the past month on the Essequibo Coast; one in Mashabo, Capoey and the Reliance Housing Scheme. The objective of the campaigns, according to the REdO, was to ensure that school-aged children remain in school. She added that a total of 30 learners were found during the campaign, and a decision was taken to have some enrolled at Aurora School dormitory. Primary school children on the other hand were sent back to school.

Based on reports reaching this publication, at the Reliance Squatting Area, six truants were found out of school and measures were taken to have them back in school. During the visit, it was observed that two families which consisted of five school-aged children, are currently living under extreme poverty.

Within the community of Mashabo, which is located across the Itribisi Lake, a total of twelve learners were found during this exercise. There, parents complained of transportation for students to attend the Aurora Secondary School. A decision was made together with the REO, REdO and villagers to have the students enrolled at the Aurora Secondary School Dormitory.

The Senior Schools’ Welfare Officer Mr. Haimraj Hamandeo stressed that anyone who is desirous of helping these families can contact the Department of Education.

“The welfare unit remains steadfast in ensuring all our school-aged children are in school regularly.”