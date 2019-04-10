Rampersaud, Chaitnarine, Ramdihol shine as B’ce overcome Select U15 by 149 runs

Jonathan Rampersaud crowned a fine all-round performance, while Sarwan Chaitnarine struck a fluent half century coupled by a useful knock at the top of the order by Ricardo Ramdihol handed Berbice a 149-run victory over the Select U15 side when the Guyana Cricket Board Inter County U17 50-over tournament continued yesterday.

Rampersaud struck an unbeaten 41, batting at number nine, to help Berbice to 254-7, after they decided to bat at Everest Cricket Club. He then returned with the ball to pick up four wickets which earned him the man-of-the-match award.

Openers Ramdihol and Rayad Karim added 32 for the opening stand before Karim, who struck two fours was bowled by pacer Isai Thorne for 10. Ramdihol and Zeynul Ramsammy put on 65 for the third wicket to frustrate their opponents on a pitch that favoured the batsmen. Ramdihol struck six fours before he

was bowled by Alvin Mohabir for 41, while Ramsammy who added 23 for the fourth wicket with Marvan

Prashad was caught off Mohabir for 29, which included a solitary boundary. Prashad was lbw Mavindra Dindyal for 16 with one

four and a six while Mohendra Gopilall was caught off Mohabir without scoring as Berbice lost two more wickets without addition to the score to be at 123-5.

While Chaitnarine timed the ball well and kept the scorecard ticking, Berbice lost Tamani Caesar lbw to Mohabir for three and Andel Milne caught off Matthew

Pattaya for 15 to be at 167-7. However, Chaitnarine and Rampersaud shared in an unbroken eight wicket stand of 77 to prop up the total. Chaitnarine stroked eight fours in a top score of 58, while Rampersaud hammered two fours and a similar number of sixes. Mohabir captured 4-45 from 10 overs while Thorne, Pattaya and Dindyal had one each.

The Select U15 suffered an early set back in the chase when opener Anthony Khan (00) was bowled by Quincy Aulder with the score on four. Rampertab Ramnauth and Jaden Campbell added 29 for the second wicket before Rampersaud removed Campbell for eight, while Dindyal was lbw to Guarav Ramesh for three, leaving the U15s at 51-3. Following the dismissal of

Ramnauth who was bowled by Ramesh for a top score of 23 with four fours, the Select U15 unit lost three quick wickets including that of Mohabir for 13, before Ravishkar Sobhai and Krsna Singh put on 30 for the eight- wicket. Sobhai, who counted two fours in scoring 22, was removed by Rampersaud while Singh made five as the Select U15 were bowled out for 105 in 40.1 overs. Rampersaud finished with 4-17 from 8.1 overs, while Prashad had 2-13 and Ramesh 2-17. (Zaheer Mohamed)