‘Pretty Boy’ remanded for armed robbery

Thirty-two year-old Edward Skeete, also known as ‘Pretty Boy’, of 309 Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, was yesterday remanded to prison on a charge of robbery under arms. He was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he pleaded not guilty.

It is alleged that on March 31, 2019 at Lombard Street, Georgetown, Skeete while being in the company of others and, armed with a gun, robbed Zayne Fenderson of $900,000 in cash.

The accused was represented by Attorney-at-law George Thomas.

Police prosecutor Tracy May-Gittens objected to bail being granted, based on the fact that Skeete had previous offences of similar nature, and a very serious charge – a murder accusation.

In 2018, Skeete and another person were freed of a murder charge by Justice Navindra Singh after insufficient evidence was provided by the state for the 2015 death of Ryan Clementson who was gunned down near the Turning Point establishment at Tucville, Georgetown.

Facts of the charge read yesterday indicated that on the day in question, Fenderson was in a bus on Lombard Street when a gun-toting Skeete approached the vehicle in the company of others. The victim was shot to the leg and relieved of the sum of cash mentioned in the charge. The perpetrators then made good their escape.

Bail was refused and Skeete was remanded until April 18 when the matter will next be heard.