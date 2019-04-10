Latest update April 10th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Pretty Boy’ remanded for armed robbery

Apr 10, 2019 News 0

Edward Skeete aka ‘Pretty Boy’

Thirty-two year-old Edward Skeete, also known as ‘Pretty Boy’, of 309 Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, was yesterday remanded to prison on a charge of robbery under arms. He was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he pleaded not guilty.
It is alleged that on March 31, 2019 at Lombard Street, Georgetown, Skeete while being in the company of others and, armed with a gun, robbed Zayne Fenderson of $900,000 in cash.
The accused was represented by Attorney-at-law George Thomas.
Police prosecutor Tracy May-Gittens objected to bail being granted, based on the fact that Skeete had previous offences of similar nature, and a very serious charge – a murder accusation.
In 2018, Skeete and another person were freed of a murder charge by Justice Navindra Singh after insufficient evidence was provided by the state for the 2015 death of Ryan Clementson who was gunned down near the Turning Point establishment at Tucville, Georgetown.
Facts of the charge read yesterday indicated that on the day in question, Fenderson was in a bus on Lombard Street when a gun-toting Skeete approached the vehicle in the company of others. The victim was shot to the leg and relieved of the sum of cash mentioned in the charge. The perpetrators then made good their escape.
Bail was refused and Skeete was remanded until April 18 when the matter will next be heard.

 

More in this category

Sports

Police battle Cooperate entities at Dominoes in Berbice todaySub Division 1 beat Sub Division 3 at football

Police battle Cooperate entities at Dominoes in Berbice todaySub...

Apr 10, 2019

  The Police in Berbice under the command of Assistant Commissioner Paul Langevine and Deputy Commander Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore are continuing to taking a proactive stance as they...
Read More
GCB’s U-17 Inter-County 50-over cricketNandu (4-15), Jaikarran (43) spearheads Demerara to 2nd winPersuad’s MVP performance fails to save E’bo from 3-Wkt defeat

GCB’s U-17 Inter-County 50-over cricketNandu...

Apr 10, 2019

Rampersaud, Chaitnarine, Ramdihol shine as B’ce overcome Select U15 by 149 runs

Rampersaud, Chaitnarine, Ramdihol shine as B’ce...

Apr 10, 2019

Smalta/Icool U-14 Indoor Hockey LeagueDefending champions Team Uzzi and Marian Academy reach final four

Smalta/Icool U-14 Indoor Hockey LeagueDefending...

Apr 10, 2019

Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. secures Lennox Braithwaite’s presence at 150th Imperial Meeting

Secure Innovations & Concepts Inc. secures...

Apr 10, 2019

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup continues with Round of 16 action on Sunday

Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter Ward Cup continues...

Apr 10, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]