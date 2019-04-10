Police battle Cooperate entities at Dominoes in Berbice todaySub Division 1 beat Sub Division 3 at football

The Police in Berbice under the command of Assistant Commissioner Paul Langevine and Deputy Commander Senior Superintendent Phillip Azore are continuing to taking a proactive stance as they continue their drive to make the community a better place.

The cops are presently engaged in a number of community projects, weekly Inter sub divisional games as well as engaging the business and co-operate community in games and other community activities.

In a recent football game between No 1 Sub Division (New Amsterdam/ Canje East Bank and East Coast Berbice) and No 3 Sub Division (West Berbice).

No1 Sub Division came out victorious 2-0 in the 40 minutes game. The game was played at the No 5 Ground, West Coast Berbice in front of a large and vocal crowd of supporters from both sides of the river that included both civilians and members of the GPF.

Games continues again today on the West Coast of Berbice with the Police set to host a number of cooperate entities in a one day domino competition at the Fort Wellington Police Canteen. The teams set to try and arrest the Police are GWI, GPL, GECOM, The Regional Administration and The Hospital.

Starting time is 13:00 hrs.

A number of incentives are up for grabs.

The Coordinator is Superintendent Wayne De Hearte.

De Hearte said that the activities are being organised in an effort to foster a better relationship between the police and the wider community. (Samuel Whyte)