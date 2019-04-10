Miner accused of shooting reputed wife to face attempted murder charge

Latest update April 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 52-year-old miner is to face an attempted murder charge today for allegedly shooting his reputed wife, Ava Abrams, at Bartica. He is due to appear in the Bartica Magistrates’ Court.
Abrams, 49, of Lot 77 Third Avenue Bartica, was shot in the hand at around 01:50 hrs on Sunday while sitting in her car.
Police said Abrams, who is a businesswoman, indicated that she had closed her place of work and was waiting on a friend who she had sent on an errand. She was approached by her reputed husband, who is a miner, and an argument ensued. The miner then allegedly drew his pistol and shot her once on her left hand just above the wrist.
Upon her friend’s return, she was picked up and rushed to the Bartica Hospital where she was admitted as a patient after undergoing surgery.
The alleged suspect was taken into police custody and his firearm lodged.
