Maintenance of Bartica roads, bridges taking shape

The maintenance of

Works are progressing on roads in and around Bartica

roads and bridges across Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region has topped the agenda of works for the early part of this year, with a total expenditure on these projects expected to exceed some $60M. This was recently revealed by Regional Information Officer, Alden Marslow.
According to Marslow, works have already begun, and progress has been notable thus far in several areas in Bartica.
Reports suggest that rehabilitation works to roadways, as was commenced in the previous year, will continue, with $5M set apart for the Agatash Access Road; $6M for the maintenance of Ninth Street; $5.5M for Caribese Hill Road; $10.5M for Old Housing Scheme and Mongrippa Roads, and $4.8M for maintenance of the Kalacoon Access Road.
Roads in the Upper Mazaruni will also be rehabilitated in this programme, including the Kako to Waramadong Road, and the Kamarang to Waramadong Road, at a total of $21.5M.

The present state of the pedestrian bridge at Kaburi Village.

Marslow informed that a number of bridges will also be rehabilitated, with works already started on most of them, including the Heavy Duty Bridges #4 and #5 between Kamarang and Waramadong, in the Upper Mazaruni, and one bridge along the Kalacoon Access Road at Bartica. A combined sum of $13.3M will be expended.
Along with the road-and-bridge programme, a number of other works are already being carried out, including the construction of river defence at Byderabo and the maintenance of buildings.
Meanwhile, the pedestrian bridge at Kaburi Village (72 Miles) in the Middle Mazaruni is now on the cards to be rebuilt, following evaluation and contractual procedures.
The bridge services villagers across their main creek, especially during the rainy season. As a result of the old structure being in an advanced state of deterioration, and posing a hazard to residents including schoolchildren, the decision has been made to rebuild it.
Some $30M has been budgeted for this project.
Kaburi Village is located Seventy-Two Miles from Bartica along the Potaro Trail, and is home to some six hundred residents.

 

 

 

