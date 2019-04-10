GCB’s U-17 Inter-County 50-over cricketNandu (4-15), Jaikarran (43) spearheads Demerara to 2nd winPersuad’s MVP performance fails to save E’bo from 3-Wkt defeat

Despite allowing the last wicket pair to score 74 runs, defending Champions Demerara, spearheaded by a useful all-round performance from Matthew Nandu and a carefully constructed 43 by Brandon Jaikarran, registered a hard fought three-wicket victory over Essequibo at Bourda yesterday in the second round of the Inter-County 50-over U-17 cricket tournament.

Essequibo, aided by 53 Extras including 43 wides and the last wicket partnership between MVP Aryan Persaud who made an unbeaten 39 from 124 balls and just over two hours at the crease and last man Orin Gibson who made 28 from 48 balls, lifted E’bo from 79-9 to 153-9 when their 50 overs expired.

Spinner Matthew Nandu captured 4-15 from 10 overs, while Joel Dowlatram had 2-24 for Demerara who were stretched to the penultimate over before reaching 154-7 in 48.2 overs for their second win in the tournament which concludes today with Demerara facing the National U-15’s at Bourda.

The left-handed Jaikarran reached the boundary three times in his 124-ball 45 and shared in a 50-run opening stand with Nandu who made 22 from 46 balls with two fours.

Andre Seepersaud followed up his unbeaten 31 against Berbice in the first round on Monday with 22 not out from 46 balls with two fours, while Cheram Baldeo (18) contributed to win against an Essequibo team that never give up.

Essequibo elected to bat on a slow and parched outfield and a track which offered assistance to the spinners and got off to an inauspicious start to be 26-3.

Dowlatram removed Sheldon Charles (1) and Ronald Scouten (6), while Trevon Charles got rid of Sunil Persaud (1).

When the Canadian-born Nandu, the son of former Guyana First-Class leg-spinner Arjune Nandu,

dismissed Azizi Christiane (2) and Wazim Mohamed (8) in the space of eight runs, Essequibo had slipped to 41-5 under a blue sky in sweltering heat.

Alex Ali was LBW to Gouvan Ramraj for a duck and Nandu bowled Jason Holder (11) and Essequibo had lost two wickets at 65 to be in a deep hole at 65-8.

Nazir Mohamed (0) was stumped off Nandu at 79-9 before Gibson and Persaud took advantage of the very poor and wayward bowling in their frustrating last wicket stand which left them with a chance of victory.

Demerara were off to slow but solid start as Nandu cut Wazim Mohamed behind point and drove him through cover for boundaries, while Jaikarran cut Nazi Mohamed for four and the 50 was posted in 17 overs.

But Nandu, the more aggressive of the pair, was run out as Essequibo finally broke the stand.

Shamar Yearwood (13) stroked Scouten to the extra cover boundary before he was also run out by Jaikaran who had problems judging singles.

From 83-2 Seepersaud joined Jaikarran, whose innings was as important as it was as entertaining as watching paint dry.

Jaikarran struggled to find gaps before he was caught and bowled at 119-4 by Persuad who quickly dismissed Balgobin and Edmond Pearson for a duck as Demerara sunk to 120-6.

Ajay Gainda (9) and Seepersaud carried their team to within four runs of victory before Gainda became the third run out victim of the innings. But Seepersaud, unfortunate not to be given the Player-of-the-Match award in the first round, saw his team to another win. (Story & Photos by Sean Devers)