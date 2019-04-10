Cops grill wife of slain fuel dealer in presence of alleged ‘hit man’- legal advice likely today

Latest update April 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
Detectives have questioned the wife of slain fuel dealer Ramzan Alli in the presence of Sadeek Mohamed Mitchell, the man who was allegedly hired to kill her husband in 2009.
Crime Chief Lyndon Alves confirmed yesterday that investigators have held confrontations between Mitchell and Milai
mi Alli, who has been in custody since last Thursday.
Asked if Mrs. Alli will be charged, Alves said that police are likely to seek further legal advice today, once investigators complete their interviews and prepare a report on the case.
Milaimi Alli, 50, was held at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport last Thursday after returning from the United States.
A bulletin had stated that she was wanted for questioning in relation to the murder committed on Ramzan Alli between 11th and 12th July 2009 at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara.
Sadeek Mohamed Mitchell, a taxi driver, was charged late last month for Alli’s murder. Police allege that he had given a caution statement in which he admitted to killing Alli on a woman’s orders.
Ramzan Alli, 45, was discovered dead on Sunday, July 12, 2009, in the trunk of his rental car, which was on the Coldingen Railway Embankment Road.
