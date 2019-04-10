Belle West biker succumbs after collision with car

Forty-seven year-old West Bank Demerara resident Neil Nunes became the sixth motorcyclist to perish this year, after colliding with a car at around 18:45 hrs on Monday.

The accident occurred on the Canal Number Two Public Road, West Bank Demerara.

Police said that Nunes, of Lot 81 Belle West, was towing 35-year-old Nichola Garnette, of the same address, when he collided with a car, which was being driven by a 30-year-old Belle West resident.

The motorcyclist and pillion rider sustained multiple injuries and were taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. They were transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where Nunes succumbed about 02:00h yesterday.

Garnette’s condition is listed as stable.

The driver of the car passed a breathalyzer test, but is in police custody.