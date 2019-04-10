50+ contractors bid for School Cleaning Project

The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened tenders for a range of projects, most notably the Weeding and Cleaning of School Compounds. Some 56 contractors bid for this 3-lot project

Other notable projects are the Design and Supervision of the Construction of the Bamia/Amelia’s Ward Primary School, Supply of Line Hardware for Orealla/Siparuta Communities and Ministry of PublicHealth Supply and Delivery of Vehicles.

Ministry of Education

Weeding and Cleaning of School Compounds – Lawns, Parapets and Drains

Bidder Amount ($)

Shine Guyana Lot 1 – 4,848,800

Lot 2 – 9,642,872

Lot 3 – 25,709,980

Impeccable Clean Team –

BM Enterprise Lot 1 – 10,356,400

Lot 2 – 12,781,000

Lot 3 – 29,023,690

Claudette Rose Weeding and Cleaning Services Lot 1 – 11,053,640

Lot 2 – 16,221,560

Lot 3 – 40,769,164

MOA Construction and Services Lot 1 – 4,152,000

Lot 2 – 6,606,080

Lot 3 – 46,748,960

N&J General Services Lot 1 – 23,436,553

Lot 2 – 26,858,096

Lot 3 – 44,502,904

EJ General Services Lot 1 – 35 343,128

Lot 2 – 39,529,303

Lot 3 – 56,226,894

J&K Services Lot 1 – 20,021,588

Lot 2 – 25,162,272

Lot 3 – 43,973,544

TJ’s Weeding, Cleaning and Contracting Services –

JS Pest Control and Cleaning Services Lot 1 – 9,248,984

Lot 2 – 15,871,040

Lot 3 – 37,939,756

BML Architects and Engineers –

J. Adkinson Maintenance Services –

KNV Designs Construction and Supplies Lot 1 – 16,295,440

Lot 2 – 23,623,912

Lot 3 – 40,401,166

Elias Howard Construction Services Lot 1 – 2,183,731

Lot 2 – 2,652,256

Lot 3 – 5,254,613

Geeta and Daughters Weeding and Cleaning Lot 1 – 8,404,124

Lot 2 – 18,715,840

Lot 3 – 40,935,972

Daniel’s Professional Building Services Lot 1 – 6,095,100

Lot 2 – 12,664,700

Lot 3 – 30,282,330

Excellent Landscaping and General Contracting Services Lot 1 – 13,527,906

Lot 2 – 18,932,760

Lot 3 – 41,751,752

SD Cleaners and General Construction 7,050,000

Yvonne Weeding and Cleaning Service Lot 1 – 8,645,280

Lot 2 – 17,180,360

Lot 3 – 42,012,192

D. Deodat and Sons Contracting Services Lot 1 – 9,746,360

Lot 2 – 17,141,760

Lot 3 – 41,644,856

ORV General Construction and Maintenance Services Lot 1 – 862,296

Lot 2 – 5,995,840

Lot 3 – 29,236,536

Glen and JD’s Boss Construction Services Lot 1 – 1,613,984

Lot 2 – 3,746,220

Lot 3 – 11,627,154

RP Grooming and Contracting Services Lot 1 – 19,111,740

Lot 2 – 26,435,985

Lot 3 – 56,548,290

Seon’s Construction Company Lot 1 – 7,533,080

Lot 2 – 14,328,340

Lot 3 – 33,214,020

SB Plumbing, Weeding and General Construction Lot 1 – 21,947,620

Lot 2 – 34,889,000

Lot 3 – 63,823,696

Forte’s Engineering Lot 1 – 1,611,800

Lot 2 – 5,803,920

Lot 3 – 11,617,874

SA General Services Lot 1 – 12,701,464

Lot 2 – 19,413,120

Lot 3 – 52,059,208

CN Crum-E-Wing Cleaning and Landscaping Lot 1 – 6,979,460

Lot 2 – 19,370,660

Lot 3 – 42,063,020

O. Fernandez General and Construction Services Lot 1 – 37,201,360

Lot 2 – 41,655,665

Lot 3 – 65,741,802

R&M&M General Services Lot 1 – 35,185,446

Lot 2 – 39,454,328

Lot 3 – 63,185,920

Tariq Duncan General Construction Lot 1 – 28,652,480

Lot 2 – 37,940,400

Lot 3 – 64,816,273

Johnson Rise and Shine Lot 1 – 6,973,192

Lot 2 – 9,621,938.04

Lot 3 – 26,349,355.02

Daniel Ramcharran Weeding and Cleaning Lot 1 – 1,380,000

Lot 2 – 1,479,000

Lot 3 – 2,919,000

Ignatius Harris Construction Services Lot 1 – 7,013,242

Lot 2 – 12,987,600

Lot 3 – 32,245,160

Ramesh and Sisters Enterprise Lot 1 – 10,166,160

Lot 2 – 19,239,728

Lot 3 – 40,991,856

Wendy Marshall Lot 1 – 28,906,760

Lot 2 – 36,208,640

Lot 3 – 74,564,400

Two Brothers Construction Lot 1 – 12,277,152

Lot 2 – 19,504,072

Lot 3 – 43,210,662

Mohabir Construction Lot 1 – 29,546,672

Lot 2 – 7,346,608

Lot 3 – 50,816,084

Carmichael Chisholm & Thomas Weeding, Cleaning and Art Services Lot 1 – 7,576,740

Lot 2 – 13,803,936

Lot 3 – 32,744,184

Zakir Contracting Lot 1 – 13,163,600

Lot 2 – 20,661,280

Lot 3 – 31,463,520

Delta’s Servicing and Maintenance Lot 1 – 5,218,040

Lot 2 – 10,453,592

Lot 3 – 28,438,740

DT&T General Construction and Landscaping Lot 1 – 7,426,988

Lot 2 – 13,600,800

Lot 3 – 33,956,992

Golden Arrow Developers Incorporated Lot 1- 5,996,740

Lot 2 -11,566,440

Lot 3 -15,718,368

Fyffe Building and Contracting Works Lot 1 – 19,379,360

Lot 2 – 29,456,320

Lot 3 – 86,848,920

R. Rollins General Construction Service Lot 1 – 35,955,265

Lot 2 – 36,900,232

Lot 3 – 52,367,469

Suncrest Farm Incorporated Lot 1 – 1,264,150

Lot 2 – 1,822,520

Lot 3 – 4,328,950

AKP Contracting Lot 1 – 4,117,488

Lot 2 – 6,114,165

Lot 3 – 13,593,619

Glasgow Brush-cutting Service Lot 1 – 26,600,000

Lot 2 – 29,920,000

Lot 3 – 46,160,000

Dey & Sons Reliable Trucking Service, Cleaning & Weeding Company Lot 1 – 1,612,698

Lot 2 – 1,939,160

Lot 3 – 4,545,479

Shebac Cleaning Enterprise Lot 1 – 9,565,800

Lot 2 – 14,524,960

Lot 3 – 26,771,902

T&A Environmental Maintenance & Property Management Services Lot 1 – 18,543,000

Lot 2 – 34,300,000

Lot 3 – 69,000,000

King Joshua Construction Services Lot 1 – 8,387,000

Lot 2 – 12,983,168

Lot 3 – 34,969,816

Pancham’s Construction –

M. Johnson Lawncare Maintenance Services Lot 1 – 2,112,890

Lot 2 – 6,872,570

Lot 3 -13,387,180

Trinity Enterprises Lot 1 – 7,503,520

Lot 2 – 13,285,200

Lot 3 – 30,498,920

Weed-Us Home Improvement Company Lot 1 – 11,669,800

Lot 2 – 15,686,720

Lot 3 – 34,267,480

Audit Office of Guyana

Provision of Audit Services

Bidder Amount ($)

Chetram Ramdyhal 1,102,400

D. Bahadur & Company Chartered Accountants 881,984

Regional Democratic Council, Region 10

Design and Supervision of the Construction of the Bamia/Amelia’s Ward Primary School (Grade B), Upper Demerara Berbice

Bidder Amount ($)

Ladeco Incorporated 14,385,000

Engineering and Management Consultancy Group 16,125,000

E&A Consultants Incorporated 9,077,750

Aqua Sun Design & Pakaraima Engineering Consultants 23,600,000

Regional Democratic Council, Region 2

Supply and Delivery of One (1) Sewage Truck

Bidder Amount ($)

Ideal Autos Incorporated 22,572,000

S, Jagmohan Hardware Supplies & Construction Services 24,900,000

Samaroo’s Investment 22,686,000

Ministry of Natural Resources

Supply and Delivery of One (1) New Double Cab Troop Carrier

Bidder Amount ($)

Beharry Automotive Limited 13,833,633

Ideal Autos Incorporated 14,364,000

Ministry of Public Telecommunications

Provision of Security Services (Retender)

Bidder Amount ($)

Sheriff Security Incorporated 16,277,832

Sentinel Security Incorporated 30,091,941

Century 21 Security 25,910,604

RK’s Guyana Security Services 44,130,189

Strategic Action Security Services Limited 27,412,668

Brands Security Limited 35,434,620

SP Security Incorporated 24,210,316

Massy Security (Guyana) Incorporated 35,694,950

Guyana Energy Agency

Supply and Delivery of Furniture and Equipment – Four lots

Bidder Amount ($)

Lot 1 Lot 2 Lot 3 Lot 4

Digital Technology Group of Companies Incorporated 824,200 296,400 885,500 1,996,100

The Hardware Depot – 575,000 1,123,000 1,365,000

Ministry of Public Security

Procurement of Plumbing and Construction Materials, Lots 1-3

Bidder Amount ($)

Alina’s Supplies ‘R’ Us 49,795,445

H. Dhanraj & Sons 38,789,595

Gupta Engineering Services 43,553,130

Builder’s Engineering and Architectural Consultancy 36,276,350

Rohit’s Lumberyard, Hardware Store and Sawmill 37,921,325

Memorex Enterprise 9,183,175

David Persaud Investment’s Limited 28,824,110

The Hardware Depot 46,357,898

MS Trading 42,340,075

Central Housing and Planning Authority

Procurement of Works for the Supply and Installation of Solar Integrated LED Street Lights, Lots 1-2

Bidder Amount ($)

Fix It Depot Lot 1 – 17,935,500

Lot 2 – 17,935,500

Caribbean Wind & Sun Incorporated Lot 1 – 12,543,080

Lot 2 – 12,519,430

Tels Engineering Services Lot 1 – 11,769,725

Lot 2 – 11,675,950

Henan Kosen Cable Company Limited (China) Lot 1 – 18,166,500

Lot 2 – 18,166,500

N. Balgobin & Sons Contracting Services & Electrical Supplies Lot 1 – 12,408,000

Lot 2 – 12,809,500

Cummings Electrical Company Limited Lot 1 – 18,111,050

Lot 2 – 18,057,050

Ramotar & Sons Contracting Services Lot 1 – 12,509,200

Lot 2 – 12,485,000

Engineer’s Estimate Lot 1 – 16,324,000

Lot 2 – 16,544,000

Ministry of Public Infrastructure – HECI

Supply of Line Hardware for Orealla/Siparuta Communities

Bidder Amount ($)

Tels Engineering Service 9,084,900

Fix It Depot 11,475,812

Ministry of Public Infrastructure

Lot 1 – Liquid Thermoplastic Road Marking Paint

Lot 2 – Supply and Delivery of Thermoplastic Road Marking Materials and Accessories

Bidder Amount ($)

S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services Lot 1 – 17,020,000

Lot 2 – 24,400,000

Dax Construction Services Lot 1 – 64,125,000

Lot 2 – 49,384,800

KP Thomas & Sons Contracting Incorporated Lot 1 – 21,008,900

Lot 2 – 27,556,603

Atlantic Mining Supplies Lot 1 – 39,731,850

Lot 2 – 35,325,180

Guyana National Bureau of Standards

Supply, Delivery and Installation of Office Equipment and Furniture

Bidder Amount ($)

The Hardware Depot 5,524,800

Ministry of Agriculture – Hydrometeorological Service

Transportation for Staff Operating at Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Region 4

Bidder Amount ($)

Phillip Gilliard 3,285,000

KW&C Enterprise 10,804,000

Ultimate Power Solutions & Transportation Services 9,795,750

Sam Bus Service 8,048,980

Transportation for Staff Operating at the National Weather Watch Centre, Hyde Park, Timehri, Region 4

Bidder Amount ($)

Ultimate Power Solutions and Transportation Services 12,495,375

Sam Bus Service 15,369,420

KW& C Enterprise 19,688,100

Ministry of Public Health

Supply and Delivery of Vehicles

Bidder Amount ($)

GuyBiz Establishment 7,296,000

MS Trading 18,445,000

Marics and Company Limited 6,270,000

General Equipment Guyana Limited 14,080,000

Ideal Autos Incorporated –

Supply, Delivery and Installation of Warehouse Racking

Bidder Amount ($)

Farm Supplies Limited 9,908,231

MS Trading 13,884,000

Supply and Delivery of IEC Materials

Bidder Amount ($)

Global Printing & Graphics Incorporated 506,160

A1 Print Shop 1,125,750

F&H Printing Establishment 706,800

Guyana Defense Force

Extension of Repair Work to Credit Union Building

Bidder Amount ($)

Valiant Industrial Service 7,891,126

N. Surijpaul General Construction & General Service 6,835,110

KP Thomas & Sons Contracting Incorporated –

ST General Construction Services –

ED Construction Service 8,542,960

Deodat Seokumar Charran Construction 7,242,390

Memorex Enterprise 8,285,335

Builder’s Hardware General Supplies & Construction 7,084,310

M&D Investments 8,234,100

Engineer’s Estimate 8,999,560

Rehabilitation to Timber Wharf – Coast Guard Base, Fort Island, Essequibo River

Bidder Amount ($)

Deodat Seokumar Charran Construction 4,577,500

KP Thomas & Sons Contracting Incorporated –

Khan’s Construction & Transportation Service Incorporated 4,977,720

Engineer’s Estimate 4,994,750

Rehabilitation to Female Accommodations – Coast Guard Headquarters, Ruimveldt, Georgetown

Bidder Amount ($)

ST General Construction Services 12,562,052

ED Construction Service 11,881,830

Builder’s Hardware, General Supplies & Construction 12,771,900

Memorex Enterprise 13,265,315

Valiant Industrial Service 12,903,342

N. Surijpaul General Construction & General Service 10,600,280

Engineer’s Estimate 14,995,200

Rehabilitation to Finance Salaries Building – Base Camp Ayanganna, Georgetown

Bidder Amount ($)

ED Construction Service 3,699,100

ST General Construction Services 3,220,250

Valiant Industrial Service 3,364,500

N. Surijpaul General Construction & General Service 2,933,750

Builder’s Hardware, General Supplies & Construction 3,359,200

M&D Investments 3,537,500

Engineer’s Estimate 3,928,800

Construction of Revetment – Eastern Boundary Drain, Base Camp Ayanganna, Georgetown

Bidder Amount ($)

N. Surijpaul General Construction & General Service 72,060,965

Deodat Seokumar Charran Construction 69,242,490

Khan’s Construction & Transportation Service Incorporated 86,071,608

S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies & Construction Service 72,345,700

KP Thomas & Sons Contracting Incorporated –

Memorex Enterprise 70,905,986

Engineer’s Estimate 80,980,952