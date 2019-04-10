50+ contractors bid for School Cleaning Project

Latest update April 10th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened tenders for a range of projects, most notably the Weeding and Cleaning of School Compounds. Some 56 contractors bid for this 3-lot project
Other notable projects are the Design and Supervision of the Construction of the Bamia/Amelia’s Ward Primary School, Supply of Line Hardware for Orealla/Siparuta Communities and Ministry of PublicHealth Supply and Delivery of Vehicles.
Ministry of Education
Weeding and Cleaning of School Compounds – Lawns, Parapets and Drains
Bidder Amount ($)
Shine Guyana Lot 1 – 4,848,800
Lot 2 – 9,642,872
Lot 3 – 25,709,980
Impeccable Clean Team –
BM Enterprise Lot 1 – 10,356,400
Lot 2 – 12,781,000
Lot 3 – 29,023,690
Claudette Rose Weeding and Cleaning Services Lot 1 – 11,053,640
Lot 2 – 16,221,560
Lot 3 – 40,769,164
MOA Construction and Services Lot 1 – 4,152,000
Lot 2 – 6,606,080
Lot 3 – 46,748,960
N&J General Services Lot 1 – 23,436,553
Lot 2 – 26,858,096
Lot 3 – 44,502,904
EJ General Services Lot 1 – 35 343,128
Lot 2 – 39,529,303
Lot 3 – 56,226,894
J&K Services Lot 1 – 20,021,588
Lot 2 – 25,162,272
Lot 3 – 43,973,544
TJ’s Weeding, Cleaning and Contracting Services –
JS Pest Control and Cleaning Services Lot 1 – 9,248,984
Lot 2 – 15,871,040
Lot 3 – 37,939,756
BML Architects and Engineers –
J. Adkinson Maintenance Services –
KNV Designs Construction and Supplies Lot 1 – 16,295,440
Lot 2 – 23,623,912
Lot 3 – 40,401,166
Elias Howard Construction Services Lot 1 – 2,183,731
Lot 2 – 2,652,256
Lot 3 – 5,254,613
Geeta and Daughters Weeding and Cleaning Lot 1 – 8,404,124
Lot 2 – 18,715,840
Lot 3 – 40,935,972
Daniel’s Professional Building Services Lot 1 – 6,095,100
Lot 2 – 12,664,700
Lot 3 – 30,282,330
Excellent Landscaping and General Contracting Services Lot 1 – 13,527,906
Lot 2 – 18,932,760
Lot 3 – 41,751,752
SD Cleaners and General Construction 7,050,000
Yvonne Weeding and Cleaning Service Lot 1 – 8,645,280
Lot 2 – 17,180,360
Lot 3 – 42,012,192
D. Deodat and Sons Contracting Services Lot 1 – 9,746,360
Lot 2 – 17,141,760
Lot 3 – 41,644,856
ORV General Construction and Maintenance Services Lot 1 – 862,296
Lot 2 – 5,995,840
Lot 3 – 29,236,536
Glen and JD’s Boss Construction Services Lot 1 – 1,613,984
Lot 2 – 3,746,220
Lot 3 – 11,627,154
RP Grooming and Contracting Services Lot 1 – 19,111,740
Lot 2 – 26,435,985
Lot 3 – 56,548,290
Seon’s Construction Company Lot 1 – 7,533,080
Lot 2 – 14,328,340
Lot 3 – 33,214,020
SB Plumbing, Weeding and General Construction Lot 1 – 21,947,620
Lot 2 – 34,889,000
Lot 3 – 63,823,696
Forte’s Engineering Lot 1 – 1,611,800
Lot 2 – 5,803,920
Lot 3 – 11,617,874
SA General Services Lot 1 – 12,701,464
Lot 2 – 19,413,120
Lot 3 – 52,059,208
CN Crum-E-Wing Cleaning and Landscaping Lot 1 – 6,979,460
Lot 2 – 19,370,660
Lot 3 – 42,063,020
O. Fernandez General and Construction Services Lot 1 – 37,201,360
Lot 2 – 41,655,665
Lot 3 – 65,741,802
R&M&M General Services Lot 1 – 35,185,446
Lot 2 – 39,454,328
Lot 3 – 63,185,920
Tariq Duncan General Construction Lot 1 – 28,652,480
Lot 2 – 37,940,400
Lot 3 – 64,816,273
Johnson Rise and Shine Lot 1 – 6,973,192
Lot 2 – 9,621,938.04
Lot 3 – 26,349,355.02
Daniel Ramcharran Weeding and Cleaning Lot 1 – 1,380,000
Lot 2 – 1,479,000
Lot 3 – 2,919,000
Ignatius Harris Construction Services Lot 1 – 7,013,242
Lot 2 – 12,987,600
Lot 3 – 32,245,160
Ramesh and Sisters Enterprise Lot 1 – 10,166,160
Lot 2 – 19,239,728
Lot 3 – 40,991,856
Wendy Marshall Lot 1 – 28,906,760
Lot 2 – 36,208,640
Lot 3 – 74,564,400
Two Brothers Construction Lot 1 – 12,277,152
Lot 2 – 19,504,072
Lot 3 – 43,210,662
Mohabir Construction Lot 1 – 29,546,672
Lot 2 – 7,346,608
Lot 3 – 50,816,084
Carmichael Chisholm & Thomas Weeding, Cleaning and Art Services Lot 1 – 7,576,740
Lot 2 – 13,803,936
Lot 3 – 32,744,184
Zakir Contracting Lot 1 – 13,163,600
Lot 2 – 20,661,280
Lot 3 – 31,463,520
Delta’s Servicing and Maintenance Lot 1 – 5,218,040
Lot 2 – 10,453,592
Lot 3 – 28,438,740
DT&T General Construction and Landscaping Lot 1 – 7,426,988
Lot 2 – 13,600,800
Lot 3 – 33,956,992
Golden Arrow Developers Incorporated Lot 1- 5,996,740
Lot 2 -11,566,440
Lot 3 -15,718,368
Fyffe Building and Contracting Works Lot 1 – 19,379,360
Lot 2 – 29,456,320
Lot 3 – 86,848,920
R. Rollins General Construction Service Lot 1 – 35,955,265
Lot 2 – 36,900,232
Lot 3 – 52,367,469
Suncrest Farm Incorporated Lot 1 – 1,264,150
Lot 2 – 1,822,520
Lot 3 – 4,328,950
AKP Contracting Lot 1 – 4,117,488
Lot 2 – 6,114,165
Lot 3 – 13,593,619
Glasgow Brush-cutting Service Lot 1 – 26,600,000
Lot 2 – 29,920,000
Lot 3 – 46,160,000
Dey & Sons Reliable Trucking Service, Cleaning & Weeding Company Lot 1 – 1,612,698
Lot 2 – 1,939,160
Lot 3 – 4,545,479
Shebac Cleaning Enterprise Lot 1 – 9,565,800
Lot 2 – 14,524,960
Lot 3 – 26,771,902
T&A Environmental Maintenance & Property Management Services Lot 1 – 18,543,000
Lot 2 – 34,300,000
Lot 3 – 69,000,000
King Joshua Construction Services Lot 1 – 8,387,000
Lot 2 – 12,983,168
Lot 3 – 34,969,816
Pancham’s Construction –
M. Johnson Lawncare Maintenance Services Lot 1 – 2,112,890
Lot 2 – 6,872,570
Lot 3 -13,387,180
Trinity Enterprises Lot 1 – 7,503,520
Lot 2 – 13,285,200
Lot 3 – 30,498,920
Weed-Us Home Improvement Company Lot 1 – 11,669,800
Lot 2 – 15,686,720
Lot 3 – 34,267,480
Audit Office of Guyana
Provision of Audit Services
Bidder Amount ($)
Chetram Ramdyhal 1,102,400
D. Bahadur & Company Chartered Accountants 881,984
Regional Democratic Council, Region 10
Design and Supervision of the Construction of the Bamia/Amelia’s Ward Primary School (Grade B), Upper Demerara Berbice
Bidder Amount ($)
Ladeco Incorporated 14,385,000
Engineering and Management Consultancy Group 16,125,000
E&A Consultants Incorporated 9,077,750
Aqua Sun Design & Pakaraima Engineering Consultants 23,600,000
Regional Democratic Council, Region 2
Supply and Delivery of One (1) Sewage Truck
Bidder Amount ($)
Ideal Autos Incorporated 22,572,000
S, Jagmohan Hardware Supplies & Construction Services 24,900,000
Samaroo’s Investment 22,686,000
Ministry of Natural Resources
Supply and Delivery of One (1) New Double Cab Troop Carrier
Bidder Amount ($)
Beharry Automotive Limited 13,833,633
Ideal Autos Incorporated 14,364,000
Ministry of Public Telecommunications
Provision of Security Services (Retender)
Bidder Amount ($)
Sheriff Security Incorporated 16,277,832
Sentinel Security Incorporated 30,091,941
Century 21 Security 25,910,604
RK’s Guyana Security Services 44,130,189
Strategic Action Security Services Limited 27,412,668
Brands Security Limited 35,434,620
SP Security Incorporated 24,210,316
Massy Security (Guyana) Incorporated 35,694,950
Guyana Energy Agency
Supply and Delivery of Furniture and Equipment – Four lots
Bidder Amount ($)
Lot 1 Lot 2 Lot 3 Lot 4
Digital Technology Group of Companies Incorporated 824,200 296,400 885,500 1,996,100
The Hardware Depot – 575,000 1,123,000 1,365,000
Ministry of Public Security
Procurement of Plumbing and Construction Materials, Lots 1-3
Bidder Amount ($)
Alina’s Supplies ‘R’ Us 49,795,445
H. Dhanraj & Sons 38,789,595
Gupta Engineering Services 43,553,130
Builder’s Engineering and Architectural Consultancy 36,276,350
Rohit’s Lumberyard, Hardware Store and Sawmill 37,921,325
Memorex Enterprise 9,183,175
David Persaud Investment’s Limited 28,824,110
The Hardware Depot 46,357,898
MS Trading 42,340,075
Central Housing and Planning Authority
Procurement of Works for the Supply and Installation of Solar Integrated LED Street Lights, Lots 1-2
Bidder Amount ($)
Fix It Depot Lot 1 – 17,935,500
Lot 2 – 17,935,500
Caribbean Wind & Sun Incorporated Lot 1 – 12,543,080
Lot 2 – 12,519,430
Tels Engineering Services Lot 1 – 11,769,725
Lot 2 – 11,675,950
Henan Kosen Cable Company Limited (China) Lot 1 – 18,166,500
Lot 2 – 18,166,500
N. Balgobin & Sons Contracting Services & Electrical Supplies Lot 1 – 12,408,000
Lot 2 – 12,809,500
Cummings Electrical Company Limited Lot 1 – 18,111,050
Lot 2 – 18,057,050
Ramotar & Sons Contracting Services Lot 1 – 12,509,200
Lot 2 – 12,485,000
Engineer’s Estimate Lot 1 – 16,324,000
Lot 2 – 16,544,000
Ministry of Public Infrastructure – HECI
Supply of Line Hardware for Orealla/Siparuta Communities
Bidder Amount ($)
Tels Engineering Service 9,084,900
Fix It Depot 11,475,812
Ministry of Public Infrastructure
Lot 1 – Liquid Thermoplastic Road Marking Paint
Lot 2 – Supply and Delivery of Thermoplastic Road Marking Materials and Accessories
Bidder Amount ($)
S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services Lot 1 – 17,020,000
Lot 2 – 24,400,000
Dax Construction Services Lot 1 – 64,125,000
Lot 2 – 49,384,800
KP Thomas & Sons Contracting Incorporated Lot 1 – 21,008,900
Lot 2 – 27,556,603
Atlantic Mining Supplies Lot 1 – 39,731,850
Lot 2 – 35,325,180
Guyana National Bureau of Standards
Supply, Delivery and Installation of Office Equipment and Furniture
Bidder Amount ($)
The Hardware Depot 5,524,800
Ministry of Agriculture – Hydrometeorological Service
Transportation for Staff Operating at Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Region 4
Bidder Amount ($)
Phillip Gilliard 3,285,000
KW&C Enterprise 10,804,000
Ultimate Power Solutions & Transportation Services 9,795,750
Sam Bus Service 8,048,980
Transportation for Staff Operating at the National Weather Watch Centre, Hyde Park, Timehri, Region 4
Bidder Amount ($)
Ultimate Power Solutions and Transportation Services 12,495,375
Sam Bus Service 15,369,420
KW& C Enterprise 19,688,100
Ministry of Public Health
Supply and Delivery of Vehicles
Bidder Amount ($)
GuyBiz Establishment 7,296,000
MS Trading 18,445,000
Marics and Company Limited 6,270,000
General Equipment Guyana Limited 14,080,000
Ideal Autos Incorporated –
Supply, Delivery and Installation of Warehouse Racking
Bidder Amount ($)
Farm Supplies Limited 9,908,231
MS Trading 13,884,000
Supply and Delivery of IEC Materials
Bidder Amount ($)
Global Printing & Graphics Incorporated 506,160
A1 Print Shop 1,125,750
F&H Printing Establishment 706,800
Guyana Defense Force
Extension of Repair Work to Credit Union Building
Bidder Amount ($)
Valiant Industrial Service 7,891,126
N. Surijpaul General Construction & General Service 6,835,110
KP Thomas & Sons Contracting Incorporated –
ST General Construction Services –
ED Construction Service 8,542,960
Deodat Seokumar Charran Construction 7,242,390
Memorex Enterprise 8,285,335
Builder’s Hardware General Supplies & Construction 7,084,310
M&D Investments 8,234,100
Engineer’s Estimate 8,999,560
Rehabilitation to Timber Wharf – Coast Guard Base, Fort Island, Essequibo River
Bidder Amount ($)
Deodat Seokumar Charran Construction 4,577,500
KP Thomas & Sons Contracting Incorporated –
Khan’s Construction & Transportation Service Incorporated 4,977,720
Engineer’s Estimate 4,994,750
Rehabilitation to Female Accommodations – Coast Guard Headquarters, Ruimveldt, Georgetown
Bidder Amount ($)
ST General Construction Services 12,562,052
ED Construction Service 11,881,830
Builder’s Hardware, General Supplies & Construction 12,771,900
Memorex Enterprise 13,265,315
Valiant Industrial Service 12,903,342
N. Surijpaul General Construction & General Service 10,600,280
Engineer’s Estimate 14,995,200
Rehabilitation to Finance Salaries Building – Base Camp Ayanganna, Georgetown
Bidder Amount ($)
ED Construction Service 3,699,100
ST General Construction Services 3,220,250
Valiant Industrial Service 3,364,500
N. Surijpaul General Construction & General Service 2,933,750
Builder’s Hardware, General Supplies & Construction 3,359,200
M&D Investments 3,537,500
Engineer’s Estimate 3,928,800
Construction of Revetment – Eastern Boundary Drain, Base Camp Ayanganna, Georgetown
Bidder Amount ($)
N. Surijpaul General Construction & General Service 72,060,965
Deodat Seokumar Charran Construction 69,242,490
Khan’s Construction & Transportation Service Incorporated 86,071,608
S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies & Construction Service 72,345,700
KP Thomas & Sons Contracting Incorporated –
Memorex Enterprise 70,905,986
Engineer’s Estimate 80,980,952
