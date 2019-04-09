WDFA/Trophy Stall U11 League…Eagles upset Den Amstel; Pouderoyen edge Uitvlugt Warriors

Trophy Stall has come on board with the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) as the title sponsor for their ongoing Under-11 League which is taking place at the Den Amstel Community Centre Ground.

Last week, Manager of Trophy Stall Ramesh Sunich handed over trophies for the top four clubs along with medals to association Secretary and Vice President, Adrian Giddings and Christine Smith at the entity’s Bourda Market location.

Sunich expressed delight at being approached to sponsor the league which he said set the foundation for the development of the youths in the association.

Giddings in turn expressed thanks to Sunich and Trophy Stall for its continued support towards the sport on the West Demerara. Meanwhile, in latest action, Eagles FC of Stewartville upset leaders Den Amstel when they trounced them, 4-0.

Orlando Stephenson (8th, 35th) and Haden Moore (18th, 30th) both netted a brace each for the winners. The other match saw Pouderoyen getting the better of Uitvlugt Warriors, 2-1. For Pouderoyen, Jermain Garreth (25) and Shaquan Davis (28) were the players on target, while Uitvlugt, which had taken the early lead through Shawayne Baker’s the 10th minute goal, were not able to get on the score sheet again.

More matches will be played at the Den Amstel Community Center Ground this Saturday from 09:00hrs.