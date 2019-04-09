US embassy paying close attention to situation in Venezuela – new ambassador

By Leonard Gildarie

Within a few months, Guyana first floating oil production platform will arrive. Shortly after that, about 100 miles offshore, it will be hooked up to a number of wells.

The Coalition Government, under David Granger, has repeatedly said that the oil production scenario has brought some level of protection for Guyana in its border fight because of ExxonMobil’s presence.

That oil company is one of the biggest in the world.

However, while oil production looms, the US and Guyana would be paying close attention to the developments in Venezuela, a Spanish-speaking country that has borders here but within recent years has been in downward spiral.

Venezuela and its hardliner president, Nicolas Maduro, have been threatening the operations of ExxonMobil and its partners.

That US Company announced in 2015 that it has found oil, immediately sparking a swift reaction from Venezuela which published maps claiming the oilfield located about 100 miles offshore of Guyana.

Venezuela ended an oil-for-rice with Guyana despite harsh internal situation where the country, one of the richest in this part of the hemisphere, badly wanted food for its people.

Venezuela, facing long lines, hyper inflation and a shortage of medicines, has been using Guyana as a distraction from its woes. Guyana has taken the border matter, which has been settled one century ago, to the International Court of Justice to be adjudicated once and for all.

However, even then, Venezuela is not playing ball and has signaled intentions that it will not recognize any court rulings.

According to recently accredited US Ambassador, Sarah Ann-Lynch, the US is worried about Venezuela.

That country’s biggest oil operations were once in the hands of US companies which were ordered to leave as Maduro moved to nationalize a number of large entities.

Hundreds of Guyanese who lived for years in that neighbouring country have fled to Guyana in a fast deteriorating situation.

Thousands more have migrated to other Spanish-speaking countries in the region.

Almost 6,000 migrants from Venezuela, including indigenous people from the outskirts, facing food shortages, have come over to Guyana.

They have been provided with food and other supplies.

A boat with 140 of them landed in the city recently.

Lynch hinted yesterday that it may not be ruled out that help could come from her country for Venezuelan migrants.

In recent weeks, to quell internal riots, Venezuela reportedly landed Russian troops. One news outfit also reported 100 Chinese army personnel with supplies have also been brought in.

With the US and China at odds over an ongoing trade war, and coldness to Russia over alleged election interference, the Americans would be nervous about the Venezuela situation.

The job of Lynch would be to keep a close eye on that situation.

According to the Ambassador, during a sit down yesterday with media workers at the US embassy, Kingston, she is not aware of Chinese troops landing in Venezuela.

However, there is deep worry over Venezuela.

It has been a declining situation for years, she said.

The envoy stressed that the Maduro regime had “so-called” elections in late 2018 but it was later deemed “fraudulent and coercive”.

According to Lynch, there was evidence of electoral rigging with the US and 50 other countries not recognizing Maduro as the legitimate government.

Rather, Juan Guaidó, an opposition leader, is being recognized at the interim president and leader.

According to Lynch, there has been growing pressure on Maduro from the international community for him to step aside and allow his country to be rebuilt and his citizens to regain their place in the region to feed their families.