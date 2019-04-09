Latest update April 9th, 2019 12:42 AM

U-17 Inter-County 50-over cricket…Seepersaud’s 3-6 & unbeaten 31 gives Demerara 9-Wkt win- Ramraj take 4-7 as B’ce bowled out for 66

Berbice’s top-scorer Movendra Prashed plays an uppish drive off Andre Seepersaud who had 3-6 yesterday at Bourda.

Reyad Karirm is LBW to Skipper Chanderpaul Ramraj who had 4-7 as Demerara beat Berbice at Bourda yesterday.

Led by a fine all round performance from Andre Seepersaud and a four-wicket haul from Skipper Chanderpaul Ramraj, Demerara made light work of defending U-17 Inter-County 50 overs champions Berbice as they romped to an emphatic nine-wicket victory at Bourda in the first round of the Under-17 Inter County 50-overs competition yesterday.
After the Court ruled the GCB Executives illegal, the tournament, which concludes tomorrow, is being run by the GCB’s Administrative staff and is being funded through the personal contributions from Lalta Gainda, Nazimul Drepaul, Anand Sanasie, Rahaman “Buddy” Khan and Richard Jodah.
On the field, Seepersaud followed up his 3-6 with an unbeaten 31 from 52 balls decorated with three boundaries and shared in an unfinished 42-run second wicket partnership with the ultra-cautious Renaldo Mohamed who laboured for 85 balls to end on 14 not out as Demerara took 28 overs to reach 67-1 after the 50 was posted in 24 overs.
The left-handed Matthew Nandu was the only wicket to fall when he was bowled by Johnathon Rampersaud for 11 from 31 balls.
Earlier, Berbice elected to bat and were bowled out for 66 from 29.1 overs in sultry conditions on a fast and parched outfield and a track with variable bounce and prodigious turn for the spinners despite a fluent 56-ball 31 from Movindra Prashad who hit three boundaries which included a couple of sixes.
Ricardo Ramdihol (5) was caught and bowled by Trevor Charles, while without addition to the score, Collis Noble (2) fell to Jadesh Dowlatram to leave the lads from Guyana’s second largest County on 10-2.
Sarwan Chaitnarine was bowled for a duck two runs later as Ramraj struck with his left-arm spin.
The stylish Prashad played some elegant shots and along with Zeynul Ramsammy (13) staged a mini-recovery.
Rampersaud played a paddle sweep off Niron Bissu to post the 50 but with the score on 58-2, Prashad was trapped LBW to Ramraj before Ramsammy skied Seepersaud to mid-off without addition to the score.
Seepersaud struck again when he got rid of Rampersaud for a duck at 62-6.
Ramraj, bowling in tandem with Seepersaud who operated from the Regent Street end, captured three quick wickets when he dismissed Reyad Karrim (1), Hemraj Hiralall (0) and Zeynul’s brother Abdul (3) to leave the Berbicians tottering on 66-9.
Seepersaud induced Gouvan Ramesh (2) to hit a catch to mid-on to end a miserable batting performance. Ramraj was named man-of-the-match for his four wickets.
The second round is set for today at Bourda where Demerara, under new Coach Rayan Hercules face off with his old team Essequibo from 09:30hrs. (Story and photos by Sean Devers)

Renaldo Mohamed made a painstaking unbeaten 14 yesterday to help Demerara to a 9-wicket win over B’ce at Bourda.

Andre Seepersaud gathers led side runs during his unbeaten 31 at Bourda yesterday.

