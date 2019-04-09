Trophy Stall supports Guyana Carnival Domino, Duck Curry Competitions in Linden

New Era Entertainment will stage a Domino and Duck Curry competition on May 1st at Shanghai Residence at Amelia’s Ward in Linden starting from 9:00am.

Just over one million dollars will be on offer in the two competitions which is open to all teams and cooks.

The Trophy Stall with several locations, including the popular one in Bourda Market, is one of the sponsors and Tanya Crossman, Sales Representative of the business establishment handed over the first place trophy for the Domino competition to Shareef Major, Organizer of the event on behalf of Proprietor Ramesh Sunich.

Indian Chief Taxi Service, DDL under their Soca soft drink brand and Ansa McAl through their Stag Beer are others lending support.

At stake in the Domino competition is a first prize of $300,000, second $150,000 and third $75,000. Contact can be made with the organisers on 669-2014 and or 691-5460 for registration forms which will attract a $5,000 fee.

The action promises to be keen with a number of the leading domino players and teams along with the top Duck Curry cooks heading to the mining town for a fun filled day which will see music being taken care of by popular DJ’s Akelo and Fearless.