Sobhraj Centre set for opening

“No one must be left behind or neglected when it comes to mental health Care”, – Dr. Jay Sobhraj.

The much anticipated opening of Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Centre of Behavioral Sciences and Research at the University of Guyana is on the horizon.

Construction of the centre was completed by Buddy’s Construction a few weeks ago. Buddy’s Construction is a local general construction company which was responsible for the completion of many large scale construction projects in Guyana.

The next step will be the furnishing of the building and the official opening of the centre for use by students, faculty and UG management.

The Foundation, after spending millions dollars in the Information Technology Sector, working with government Institutions, such as the Guyana Police Force and NGOs, to provide free computer training to the public, while simultaneously working in New York with the public schools enhancing their existing computer centers, has embarked in assisting the mental health sector in Guyana.

During construction, Dr. Jay Sobhraj increased the donation to ensure that the quality of the construction is not compromised.

Many who witnessed the construction including the university staff had an opportunity to see the inside of the building after completion were impressed with the design and the quality of the construction, while students cannot wait to start using the facility.

The newly designed Centre will accommodate a Psychology Department, Lecture Halls, a Clinical Psychology Clinic, a Student Medical Centre, a Student Gym, a Book Store, Students Religious Offices, and a Food Court.

The building was designated for use by the Psychology majors and will also be used for other majors such as Engineering and Science and Liberal Arts.

Last year March, Founder of the Jay and Sylvia Sobhraj Foundation, a US-based Guyanese entrepreneur, Dr. Jay Sobhraj, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Guyana worth approximately $80 million to renovate an existing building known on the University Campus known as the “Spicy Dish” building.