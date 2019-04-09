Santos Futsal Festival…Preliminary round play continues today; Gold is Money still in the money

The battles for places in the ensuing rounds will continue this evening at the National Gymnasium when preliminary round action continues in the Santos Futsal Festival. A total of eight matches would be contested from 20:00hrs.

Gaza Squad and Leopold Street were drawn in the same group with Diamond and Agricola but as a result of the latter two teams being no shows, Gaza Squad and Leopold Street have already booked their spots in the Round-of-16.

From 20:30hrs, Hustlers and Street Ballers will do battle followed by Young Ballers against Alexander Village, Stabroek Ballers will then enter the fray to take on Stevedore, Bent Street come up against Show Stoppers with the feature match of the night between Back Circle and Melanie.

Following are the results form matches played on Saturday last at the same venue.

California Square edged Germans 3-2: California Square scorers, David George 4th, 15th, 22nd; Germans scorers, Tevin Crawford 11th, Tyric McAlister 19th.

Silver Bullets were thumped by Ansa McAl 3-1: Ansa McAl got their goals from Moses Perez in the 7th, 24th and Jimmy Vintinilla 6th. Silver Bullets’ goal was scored by Damion Williams in the 10th minute.

Sophia drew with Old School 2-2: Sophia – Shem Arthur 24th, Dyane Lowe 20th; Old School – Ravin Naughton 16th, 18th.

Norton Street edged Broad Street 2-1: Norton Street – Christopher King 6th, Lionel Holder 11th; Broad Street – Akeem Sam 13th.

Fearless were trounced by Tiger Bay 0-4: Tiger Bay – Dion Alfred 11th, 19th, Alpha Fletchman 12th, Keoma Gravesande 22nd.

North East squeezed past Albouystown ‘B’ 2-1: North East – Keifer Brandt 17th, Kelvin Moore 22nd. Albouystown ‘B’, Lennox Cort 15th.

Gold Is Money swamped Spot Seven 8-0: Gold Is Money – Michael Pedro 6th, 12th, 23rd, Rondolph Wagner 9th, 13th, 17th, Jamal Pedro 8th, Phillip Rowley 16th.