RHTYSC 29th Award Ceremony…Gizmos & Gadgets, Canadian Surplus, Gift Centre, John Lewis Styles, Namilco on board- Factory Price, Da Silva Optical and H.A Snacks also assist

On Sunday 28th April, the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation would be hosting its 29th Annual Award Ceremony at its Head Office. A total of forty club members would be specially honoured for their contributions and performances on the cricket field and in assisting the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club to successfully complete over 900 activities over the last fifteen months.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster and Asst Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu head the planning committee for the event and have both expressed confidence that all plans would be in place. This year a total of $2M worth of trophies, medals, framed certificates, prizes and gifts would be shared out instead of the usual $3M due to the Club’s heavy investment into Berbice Cricket and increased expenses on the cricket field due to the large amount of tournaments organised by the Berbice Cricket Board.

On Tuesday last, the organising committee received donations from Canadian Surplus, The Gift Centre, John Lewis Styles, Namilco, Factory Price, Da Silva Optical, Gizmos & Gadgets and H.A Snacks Co. Ltd.

Namilco donated fifteen hampers and $60,000 worth of trophies, while the Providence based Canadian Surplus donated a large quantity of educational materials and two coffee makers. Gizmos & Gadgets, official sponsor of the Club’s First Division Team, handed over three Smart Watches, while The Gift Centre and John Lewis Styles donated luxury watches and other gifts. Factory Price contributed 40 medals towards the honouring of the cricketers, while H.A Snacks Co. Ltd donated several hampers, Dr. Phillip Da Silva of Da Silva Optical contributed financially.

Naidu expressed gratitude to each of the donors and stated that over the last twenty nine years, the Award Ceremony has served as an inspiration to Club Members to perform at the highest level. Club Members who receive Awards are use by Management as Role Models for younger members. National Cricketers Jonathan Rampersaud, Mahendra Gopilall, Jeremy Sandia, Kevin Sinclair, Junior Sinclair, Clinton Pestano, Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond, Shabiki Gajnabi are among the expected awardees. The 2019 Award Ceremony would also include honouring the outstanding Teachers, Retired Teachers, Law Enforcement Officers and Medical Personnel. The Club would also use the opportunity to make donations to several organisations and individuals.