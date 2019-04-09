Parents turns blind eye to underage girls parading in bars

– district welfare representative fails to intervene

The entire village of Calcutta (Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara) is outraged at the very carefree attitude of a resident mother who for months has been allegedly allowing her two underage daughters to track several bars in the Mahaicony District, consume alcohol and offer sexual favours.

Just recently, ranks from the Mahaicony Police Station confirmed that the two girls were arrested at the Park Square Fun City Entertainment Centre (Central Mahaicony) recently. There they were observed drinking alcohol for a prolonged period.

Woman Constable Corlette Charles who works periodically at the entertainment centre, arrested the two young girls late last week and had hauled them to the nearby police station.

Ranks there then summoned the mother, Rosalyn Gordon, of Calcutta Village, but she had refused to visit the police station.

After some days the woman’s non-appearance forced the ranks to release the two young girls

The girls are said to be very young, at ages twelve and fourteen.

Residents in the village say that the mother has turned a deaf ear to their pleas to have the relevant authorities deal with the very rebellious young girls. The woman then says that it is the father’s responsibility.

According to villagers, the father does not live in the home, and the mother has since given the young girl’s free rein to do as they please.

It is also said that the 12-year old has been out of school for several months now.

Concerned mothers in the village were aghast at the mother’s attitude. Some indicated that she is allowing the girls to track bars by night, offering sexual favours to men for money. They are even more infuriated that the female welfare officer in the village who is designated to deal with such cases has turned a deaf ear to their pleas to intervene.

A few housewives have even informed that the female welfare officer more than once was seen in the company of the girls, and never seemed interested in reprimanding them for their actions.

Villagers informed that when the girls were arrested just recently, police, several hours later, took them to the home of the mother.

Reports are that the mother was at home at the time, but bluntly refused to come out to police ranks. Villagers encouraged one newspaper reporter to stay around and observe the exploits of the young girls at night.

Indeed they were observed at a snackette and movie shop in the village in the company of older males, way after 23:00 hrs. It was shocking to watch them make advances to the males with the seemingly established experience of pros.

And the young men apparently could not match their food and cash demands, so the girls left with the older of the two swishing her skirt.

Residents of Calcutta are hoping higher authorities look into the situation. Some are suggesting the girls be taken to the New Opportunity Corps (NOC) since no one seems to be able to control them.