Oaths of allegiance, dual citizenship, and a tribute to Eusi Kwayana

DEAR EDITOR,

I noticed that some folks are still advancing a case for Ministers/MPs to retain dual citizenship and continue to introduce an irrelevance about the Diaspora’s potential role in our development.

I have made it clear that the diaspora with dual or triple citizenship must always be welcomed to share their skills and money to help develop Guyana.

This is distinct and separate from being a member of the highest law-making body in the State.

Below, you will find an extract of two Oaths of Allegiance required to become a citizen of two countries, USA and UK.

The Oaths taken are in the following order: – USA, UK.

– “I ( name) hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign, prince, potentate, state or sovereignty of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen, that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America.”(The bold type is mine)

UK

– “I (name) swear by Almighty God that on becoming a British Citizen, I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth the Second, Her Heirs and Successors according to Law.

Pledge: I will give my loyalty to the UK and respect its rights and freedoms.”

The above is pellucid.

Are we to be like some folks who in Court swear on a Holy Book to speak the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, knowing full well that in another moment they will be telling a lie.

We carry the title of being Honourable Members of Parliament/Ministers. We must at all times be true to this elevated and lofty status.

The moral principle is that if we allow or condone our law makers (MPs and no one else) to swear allegiance to another State they are in fact mitigating our Independence.

Are the proponents of Members of Parliament having dual citizenship not trivialising the exploits of ancestors Cuffy, Acrabee, Quamina, the Enmore Martyrs, Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow, Dr. Cheddi Jagan, Forbes Burnham, and those who took part in the independence struggle in the height of the Cold War?

Could it be that the above factors are alien to some of our friends who now take for granted the sacrifice, perspicacity and vision of those who preceded them. The third line of our National Anthem states ‘We are born of their sacrifice, heirs of their pains.’

We must not sing our Anthem and not be committed to those fine words.

If they fail to embrace ancestral piety they will be easy victims to external forces.

In my earlier letter, I gave the proponents for constitutional change, a gracious way out by saying that I hope my Party, the PNC, is not persuaded for what appears to be a momentary emotional reaction to an extant public issue.

I avoided being as harsh as Freddie Kissoon.

Indeed, I hope there will be no need to write again on this subject, and ask one and all to again read the Oath of Allegiance of certain foreign countries.

CELEBRATING AN ICON

On a different note, we join in celebrating the 94th Birth Anniversary of a great Guyanese gentleman, an icon in his own right, Eusi Kwayana.

A letter published in Sunday’s Kaieteur News, written by Dr. David Hinds, is a fitting tribute to Mr. Kwayana. I urge the other national newspapers to publish that letter by Dr. Hinds for the benefit of all. Many of us share the sentiments expressed in that tribute and there is no need for any embellishments.

In 1953, under the Waddington Constitution, which for the first time gave ordinary people the franchise to vote, the PPP swept the polls and secured 18 of the 24 seats. This was in spite of the propaganda by the ultra-right.

The 18 members, all immaculately dressed in white were led by Forbes Burnham, Chairman and Dr. Cheddi Jagan and the other four new Ministers, Dr. J.P Latchmansingh, Jainarine Singh, Sydney King (Eusi Kwayana) and Ashton Chase.

The other MPs were Fred Bowman, C.R. Wong, F.O. Van Sertima, Ramkarran, C.S. Persaud, S. Latchmansingh, Adjoha Singh, R.S. Hanomansingh and Mohamed Khan.

The group, as they marched triumphantly to take their seats in the new Parliament, was proceeded by the three famous Js; Jane Phillips-Gay, Janet Jagan and Jessie Burnham, the first females ever to be Members of Parliament.

Of that group, the only survivors are Eusi Kwayana and Ashton Chase.

I remember Kwayana, slim and stately, marching with purpose and elegance. I also recall his alleged five words spoken upon learning that the Governor, Sir Alfred Savage, had intruded the Minister’s jurisdiction by giving orders related to the control of the Demerara River waterfront.

What we did not know then, it was in preparation for the landing of British Troops ahead of the suspension of our Constitution in 1953.

My mother quipped, ‘Savage is savaging us’.

When Dr. Hinds is next in Guyana, I hope he can, with others, initiate the naming of some school or Institution or a Monument to honour the Sage of Buxton. He deserves such an honour.

Judging from his recent writings, Kwayana’s memory and mind is manifestly magnificent.

On behalf of my wife, Dr. Jennifer Basdeo-Green, family and friends, we wish Kwayana well on his birth anniversary.

Eusi keep on batting, just make singles and you will meet your target, but keep your eyes on the Umpire.

Hamilton Green